Woman yelled she had Hep C when she spat at police

A TINANA woman is accused of spitting on a female police officer while screaming that she had Hepatitis C.

The accused was speaking to police about an incident on Ferry St when she allegedly broke free and started to run.

The police officer wrestled the 37-year-old woman to the ground.

It is alleged the woman then spat on the officer's face and yelled she had Hepatitis C before continuing to try to spit at the officer.

The woman has been charged with one count of obstruct police and one count of assault police.

The woman is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 6.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers declined to comment specifically on this matter as it is currently before the courts.

Mr Leavers said spitting on a police officer was one of the most "vile, disgusting and degrading assaults that an offender can do to police."

"I have long campaigned for and will continue to lobby all sides of politics to introduce minimum custodial sentencing for those who serious assault not only police but all frontline emergency services and hospital workers," Mr Leavers said.

The process taken when a police officer is exposed to bodily fluids:

1. Go to the hospital or see a doctor in 24 hours of the incident.

2. Undergo a screening test.

3. Depending upon type of body fluid several testing is required over a six month period.

4. To prevent the potential spreading of the virus to others, precautions will need to be taken by the affected officer.