28°
Sport

Women rally to get Wallaroos back on the league field

Matthew McInerney
| 20th Sep 2016 8:42 PM
WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE: (from left) Jillian Parsons, Candace Coombes, Cindy Noffke, Jessica Beer (manager), Ivan Collins (coach), Aleesha Langley, Chelsea Champney and Liberty Coombes are just six of the players already keen to play for Wallaroos next season.
WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE: (from left) Jillian Parsons, Candace Coombes, Cindy Noffke, Jessica Beer (manager), Ivan Collins (coach), Aleesha Langley, Chelsea Champney and Liberty Coombes are just six of the players already keen to play for Wallaroos next season. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS MALE players recover from their post-season bonding session the women at Wallaroos are preparing to kick down Bundaberg Rugby League's door.

Women's rugby league is one of the fastest-growing parts of the game, and the six players, manager and coach above are just some of those ready to breathe life back into Wallaroos' female ranks.

The Maryborough club did not field a women's team this season after they finished fifth in 2015, but veteran Ivan Collins has already been installed as the side's coach for 2016 after several comments he made (albeit after a few drinks) at Bundaberg's Salter Oval.

"It might've been after a few drinks and I was thinking about what I wanted to do after football,” Collins said.

"I was watching the women's game in Bundaberg and thought maybe I should start coaching. Next thing I knew I had a few of the girls coming and asking if I was interested to coach a Wallaroos' women's side.”

The more Collins considered coaching the more excited the club's returning players got.

"Ivan has been massive, it's really come together because of him,” Cindy Noffke said. "It's exciting to play with him as a coach. He mentioned he was thinking about it while we were still playing for Isis.

"He said he was thinking about it and we all had a talk then pestered him.”

Wallaroos' women started a Facebook group and has attracted more than 100 members, with up to 20 already committed to play.

Wallaroos will hold a club meeting in October but the women expect to start their pre-season in November.

"We want to start then so get back into it and the girls can get to know each other,” Noffke said.

Liberty Coombes encouraged the region's women to give rugby league a go regardless of skill, size and background in the sport.

"Don't be afraid if you haven't played before,” Coombes said.

"We've got coaches that can teach you things you don't know, from the basics to the big stuff so don't be afraid to come down and try out, because it's easy to learn and it's not as scary as you think.

"There will be so much talent and there's so many younger girls coming through who weren't old enough to play open women's and now they are.

"They're girls who have made rep in Queensland ... they're all coming through.”

Players and businesses interested in supporting the side should phone Ivan Collins on 0423 471 304.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  brl, bundaberg rugby league, cindy noffke, ivan collins, liberty coombes, rugby league, wallaroos, women's rugby league, women's sport

Kids can get up close and personal with snakes at centre

Kids can get up close and personal with snakes at centre

Keen to cuddle a snake? You're in luck.

Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for charity

Tour de Bay charity bike ride - riders briefing before the 10km ride.

The Tour de Bay attracted hundreds of cyclists.

MOW DOWN: How to keep your lawn under control this season

Why does it please the eye so much more when an expanse of grass looks neatly manicured?

There has been a demand for lawn maintenance

Llew O'Brien appointed as chair of black spot panel

Llew O'Brien - federal coalition candidate for Wide Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Mr O’Brien will work with a range of community and road user groups

Local Partners

Thumbs up for awesome customer service on the Fraser Coast

Janet Revill from Maryborough gives a big thumbs up to Mr Woofer Wash in Hervey Bay for being “caring and efficient.”

We asked, you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast

Cars on show at the 2015 Rock'n Maryborough Vintage Festival. Photo: Amy Cook / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What you would like to see on the Fraser Coast

Hundreds of scouts flock to Maryborough for 2016 Cuboree

Cuboree 2016 - (L) Jacob Atkins from Marsden with Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser from Baddow Scout Group.

The Cuboree is held for six days every two years.

Latest deals and offers

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game.

  • TV

  • 20th Sep 2016 9:00 PM

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.

Affordable homes on the Fraser Coast.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.