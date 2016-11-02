Work environment described as 'toxic, untrustworthy'

Staff highlight 'culture of control' in council

THE advisor's meetings with council staff have uncovered a work environment described as 'toxic' and possessing low morale.



The advisor indicated "severe tensions" present within the executive management team and further cultural issues within the general staff.



The culture was described as one of "control, favouritism, lack of trust, a fear of reprisal, low morale and a toxic work environment."



"The nature of the relationship between the Mayor and the Chief Executive Officer has seen the Mayor regularly approach members of the senior management team directly to seek out information, documentation or to seek action on particular matters," the report said.



"Whilst the executive management team is functioning currently, it is possible that consistent strain on senior leaders may lead, in due course, to the team becoming dysfunctional.



"This situation needs to be carefully monitored by Council and action is being taken as part of the organisational review."



Despite this scathing assessment, the report commended council's acknowledgement of cultural issues, and its steps to address the remedial action.