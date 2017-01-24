Work starts on $44m building that will be a first for Coast

OVER coming weeks, areas of Hervey Bay Hospital will start to become unrecognisable as they make way for a new emergency department.

Costing just over $44 million, works on the new building are now underway with the completion date predicted for mid-next year.

Hervey Bay Hospital has turned the sod of the first stage in the construction of a new accident and emergency ward. An artist's impression of the centre. Valerie Horton

The finished product will be a three-storey structure; a first for a Fraser Coast hospital.

The ground floor will hold the emergency department, complete with 39 beds.

Hervey Bay Hospital has turned the sod of the first stage in the construction of a new accident and emergency ward. Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington and Butchulla Elder Uncle Mackie ( Malcolm Burn). Valerie Horton

It will more than double the patient capacity. The current emergency department has 17 beds.

On level one will be a Clinical Decision Unit, education and training facilities, office accommodation, and 20 beds to be used for short-stay patients.

The top floor will be initially unused at first but later turned into an intensive care unit and a medical ward.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the new building would bring Fraser Coast into a new era of health.

"It's the most important project we have done since WBHHS was established in 2012," he said.

"The new emergency department is designed to meet future needs looking at 15-20 years ahead."

As part of early works, 28,000 cubic metres of rock and soil will be excavated, bordering Urraween Rd, as well as 48 new car parks added.

"The first stage will take about 20 weeks," Mr Pennington said.

Hervey Bay Hospital has turned the sod of the first stage in the construction of a new accident and emergency ward. Valerie Horton

"There will be noise and vibrations while excavations into the rock bed are carried out, (and) a temporary loss of car parks while we cordon off some section for access and safety reasons."

After 20 weeks, works on the main building are planned to start. WBHHS director of infrastructure Peter Heath said 170 workers would be used in the 18 months of construction.

"The contractor we are using, Wiley, is from Brisbane but many of its sub-contractors are from the Wide Bay area," he said.

"Starting the works on the emergency department was two years in the making."

And what about Maryborough?

Mr Pennington said he was lobbying State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with the goal of finalising an upgrade there soon.