'Would be' thieves smash window, leave mess and do burnout

Amy Formosa
| 8th Nov 2016 8:47 AM

IN AN unusual case 'would be' thieves smashed windows and broke into a home, made a mess, did a burnout and took off.

While nothing was reported missing from an elderly couple's home, neighbours heard the sounds of glass smashing and heard the revving car.

Police said when they searched the property clothes were all over the floor, items were emptied out onto the ground but no property was taken.

The offender also drove up onto the footpath at the front of the home and did a burnout.

The victims were away in Brisbane at the time of the attack which happened on November 6 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The offenders broke through the ensuite window.

The incident happened at a property on Harrison Circuit, Urangan and was reported to police on Monday.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime fraser coast hervey bay police

UPDATE 9AM: The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that’s scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island’s Indian Head.

