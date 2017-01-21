Writer's festival part of Cr Lewis' vision for 2017

A NEW writer's festival is one of the major projects Fraser Coast Regional councillor David Lewis would like to see come to fruition in 2017.

While the idea is only in the initial stages, Cr Lewis said he'd been "in discussions with a variety of people” about bringing a writer's festival to the Fraser Coast, potentially involving the names of high-profile writers to deliver seminars and lectures.

"We want to give people the opportunity to listen to the best minds from around Australia in writing, thinking and reasoning. We can all get a bit of intellectual stimulus from this initiative,” he said.

"It adds extra dimension to community.”

His hope for the festival was part of his ongoing vision for the arts and culture portfolio in 2017, which he wants to be a continuation of the activities around the Fraser Coast.

Part of the plan involves providing additional facilities for prominent artists to conduct workshops on the Fraser Coast, which Cr Lewis said would "raise the profile of the Fraser Coast.”

"It's a question of working with all the groups involved at the moment...part of the focus will be enhancing relationships with people doing their own field to maximise the opportunities for everybody,” he stated.