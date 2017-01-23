GALLERY: Xavier Rudd stuns sold-out M'boro crowds

LES Raveneau could only say he was "blown away" by Xavier Rudd's performance at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday night.

Performing to a completely sold-out theatre, Mr Rudd performed some of his trademark tunes for the lucky attendees, stopping off in Maryborough as part of his tour through Australia.

Mr Raveneau's daughter, Jamie, opened the show with a half-hour piece that he could only say he was amazed by.

"She was great; when you have all the equipment needed for a good performance it sounds great," he said. "Everyone had a great night, seeing her and Xavier perform."

Funds raised from the concert went towards Wide Bay Women's Health and towards domestic violence prevention programs in Indigenous communities.

Mr Raveneau said it would be a pleasure to see another concert do a similar thing.

"I would love to have him (Xavier) back; he's just down to earth and easygoing," he said.