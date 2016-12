A MISCALCULATION stole Maryborough Brothers' minor premiership but they won the one that mattered.

The Maryborough club used the incident as extra motivation in the finals, and gained revenge by knocking Hervey Bay out of the finals.

Their win over Past Brothers marked not only a breakthrough premiership, but a turning point in the club's history.

The success meant they now had the confidence to step up to A-grade, in which they compete for the first time next year.