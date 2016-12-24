YEAR IN REVIEW: Fraser Coast football to build

FINAL: United Warriors hosted the Wide Bay League grand final for the first time but had their dreams crushed by The Waves.

THE rise of the women's competition and a bittersweet finale for United Warriors capped a big year in local football.

The renamed Wide Bay League introduced a bigger women's competition in 2016, in which eight teams vied for the crown.

It was a major step up from previous years, and for Fraser Coast teams was a major success.

In particular, United Warriors' young side exceeded coach Belinda Kitching's expectations.

They made the grand final but ultimately fell to powerhouse Bingera.

United Warriors hosted the men's Wide Bay League final for the first-ever time, but The Waves won.

A second half blackout restored some Warriors' hopes, but The Waves ran out 2-1 winners.

In the lower grades, Bayside Strikers' tumultuous start ended in premiership glory.

The Strikers were in danger of folding but ultimately won both the men's and women's 2nd Division titles.

Fraser Coast celebrated a successful return to representative football with a win over Bundaberg, though United Park Eagles progressed further in the FFA Cup.