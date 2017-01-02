YEAR IN REVIEW: Fraser Coast sport's top 10 moments

THIS was a huge year for Fraser Coast sport.

History-making performances, breakthrough premierships, the end of dominant streaks and a fair share of sporting fairytales- it had it all.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has gone through a full year of content to capture 10 of the biggest sporting moments of 2016.

10. Hervey Bay Hockey Association was named Hockey Queensland's Association of the Year.

It came in the same year it successfully hosted the under-13 girls state championships.

9. Fraser Coast Cricket continues to be dominated by Past Grammars.

The powerhouse club has been a mainstay atop the region's cricket competitions, and in 2016 continued their run.

They beat Australs Gold in the 2015-16 A-grade decider, and has already wrapped up the two-day A-grade title in 2016-17.

Past Grammars will aim for more success in the one-day competition which starts in January.

8. Whoever wrote Bay Power's fairytale forgot to finish the last chapter.

AFL Wide Bay's perennial stugglers turned the competition on its head to reach its first finals series in a decade, and first-ever grand final.

The Power completed a remarkable to comeback to overcome Hervey Bay Bombers in the preliminary final, but that's where it ended.

The Waves produced a stunning a first quarter to blow Bay Power out of the final, and while the Fraser Coast side fought back they ultimately fell shot.

7. Four Maryborough Hockey identities collaborated for Queensland's drought-breaking win at the Indoor Hockey Australian Championships.

Eva Golusin, Trudi Pedersen and Stefany Worner played in the Lynn Tucker-managed side who lost just one game on their way to the title.

Tucker played in Queensland's last national championship-winning side 20 years ago.

6. A one-point, opening round loss was the only blemish on Hervey Bay Seagulls' record in 2016.

The Seagulls won every remaining game they played to secure their first premiership in 15 years.

The Waves Tigers held a 12-0 lead early in the Bundaberg Rugby League decider, though a Damien Otto try from a quick tap turned the tide.

Hervey Bay won the final 20-12.

5. Maryborough Hockey witnessed two new champions in its top division.

A hat-trick from Player of the Final Ashleigh Keleher led Tinana to their first premiership since 2011, as they beat Wallaroos 4-3 in the final

Wallaroos might've lost the women's final but the men made it a year to remember.

A Premier League title in the bag, Wallaroos broke Granville's vice-like grip on Maryborough Hockey's Div 1 men's title courtesy of a 3-0 win.

Granville had won every local title since 1999.

4. Hervey Bay product Matt Hauser relocated to the Gold Coast but has continued his awesome form in triathlon.

Hauser won his third consecutive Oceania Championship and his second SCODY Australian Junior Triathlon Series title in March.

September saw Hauser claim the Osaka Asian Cup in Japan and victory in Singapore, though his luck ran out at the World Championships in Mexico.

Hauser will continue his pursuit of a Commonwealth Games berth next year.

3. A silver medal is all Carla Bull needed to write herself into local sporting history.

The Dundowran athlete finished second in the beach sprints at The Aussies, and in the process became what is believed to be Hervey Bay's first-ever national medallist.

She has since changed surf life saving clubs and gained entry to the first Queensland Youth Development Team.

Bull dreams of representing her country at the World Life Saving Championships in 2018.

2. A late call to compete in the open category at a Pro Scooter Series' amateur event turned into a life-changing moment for Dylan Sinclair.

The Maryborough teen was set to compete in the 16-and-under age group, but at the last minute chose to test himself against the best.

Not only did he win, but he was offered an invitation to compete in a professional event at the Gold Coast's Pizzey Park against world scooter's household names.

The experience has set Sinclar on course for a pro future.

1. When Hervey Bay was named host of the School Sport Australia 19 and Under Triathlon Championships, local coaches dreamed of a local winner.

The fairytale came to life as Lochie Armstrong claimed the junior male title.

Armstrong led from start to finish, and turned his weakest leg - the run - into his strongest.

The Hervey Bay crowd erupted as Armstrong crossed the finished line, and the image of he and coach Brian Harrington celebrating will live on for some time.

He won another gold in the relay, while fellow Hervey Bay athlete Todd Baldwin anchored Queensland's all-age relay team to a silver medal.