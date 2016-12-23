YEAR IN REVIEW: Seagulls' first title since 2001

HISTORY: Seagulls veterans Guy Meredith and Adam Roderick embrace. Both played in the side's 2001 title-winning side.

IT WAS the moment Hervey Bay's rugby league community had waited 15 years to witness.

The first Seagulls premiership since 2001 was never a given.

Even in the dying minutes of the September 11 Bundaberg Rugby League grand final, the Seagulls faithful were not about to start their celebrations.

They had reached this stage in 2015 only to be blown off the park by a rampant Past Brothers.

Despite looking stronger than The Waves Tigers, the Tye Ingebrigtsen-coached Seagulls had not built an unassailable lead.

When the final siren sounded however, the red-and-green machine, and its supporters, erupted.

The grand final was the club's 19th consecutive victory. Their only loss came against Past Brothers in the first round courtesy of a late Jake Carl field goal.

The Seagulls' success was built on stone wall defence. They kept their opposition scoreless on four occasions (Waves, Isis Devils, Easts Magpies and Wests Panthers), to concede an average of just 13.05 points per game.

Hervey Bay scored 37.8 points per game to underline their dominance.

The clubs' challenge is to repeat their success with a much-changed lineup.

Ingebrigtsen has moved north, and several players have moved on.

Seagulls legend Clinton Horne will remain, and with new coach Jai Ingram and fellow veteran Joel McCrea, will lead Hervey Bay into their title defence. It shapes as an exciting season in which the club will also field an open's womens team.