YEAR IN REVIEW: Second quarter in local sport

APRIL

Cody Heffernan locks horns with some of the best bullriders at Hervey Bay's PBR event at Seafront Oval.

Carla Bull makes history as Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's first medallist at The Aussies.

Lochie Armstrong becomes the fourth Hervey Bay athlete to win a national triathlon title, when he wins at the School Sport Australia 19 and Under Triathlon Championships on home soil.

Hervey Bay Hockey Association is named Hockey Queensland's Association of the Year.

Maryborough's Joel Coyne trumps three-time speedway world champion Jason Crump to snatch victory at the 500cc Solo Bonanza in Rockhampton.

MAY

Dundowran's Mitchell Beacham is named in the 17 and under All Australian softball team after a strong showing for Queensland.

Charlie Elder is the only regional player among a 15-strong contingent to train and play at West Ham United's Upton Park.

Fraser Coast's open men's representative football team returns to action after several years on the bench. They beat Bundaberg 4-1.

Sunshine Coast's National Netball League bid gets Fraser Coast players excited about another pathway to the top.

Maryborough father-son pair Drew and Eli Harold represent Australia within weeks of each other. Drew played masters hockey; Eli played futsal.

JUNE

Paul Ninnes wins the Ed Sollitt Memorial Shield, which he introduced for the first time after his friend's death in 2009.

Isis Devil Jess Neil appeals to Fraser Coast clubs to plan their women's teams for 2017. Both Hervey Bay and Wallaroos subsequently enter sides.

More than 500 riders flock to the Heritage City for the Maryborough BMX Classic.

Maryborough Bear Bruce Reville awarded AFL Queensland's Troy Clarke Scholarship.

Maryborough referees Taylor Barsby, Caitlin Troy and Jessica Raines represent Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport 12 years Football Championships in Stanthorpe.