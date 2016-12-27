YEAR IN REVIEW: The first quarter in local sport

JANUARY: Shaya Mackey was picked an Australian Oztag team.

IT HAS been a huge year for sport on the Fraser Coast.

We will look at some of the biggest moments in sport, as well as our athletes' achievements on the local, national and international stage.

There is not enough space for everything so we've cut an extensive list of stories down to just five per month.

JANUARY

World-renowned scooter rider Dakota Schuetz leads his first Australian "Kota Kamp” at Hervey Bay's Rock Off Indoor Park.

Manly's Bryden Lawyers team wins the National 16ft Skiff Championships in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough Hockey trio Trudi Pedersen, Eva Golusin and Stefany Worner help Queensland to its first indoor hockey title in 20 years. Manager Lyn Tucker, also from Maryborough Hockey, played in the last successful side.

Hervey Bay product Nathan Hauritz announces his international retirment. He played 17 Tests, 58 One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 games during his 15-year playing career.

Shaya Mackey is named to represent Australia's women's masters team for a Trans-Tasman Tour.

FEBRUARY

Hervey Bay striker Perth Bradford selected for the Joeys Football Academy Tour of Germany.

Six Hervey Bay teams reach Oztag's Junior State Cup finals, with 13 players picked in state teams.

Three Maryborough BMX riders, Jack Terry, Harrison Browning and Anna Terry, travel to Shepparton for the BMX National Series.

Maryborough's Jess Switzer named for Queensland's under-21 women's team.

Fraser Coast rugby union trio Christiaan Mostert, Riley Hutchings and Saige Oto named for Central Queensland's Junior Gold Cup squad.

MARCH

Maryborough's Hannah Karrasch is named in an Australian volleyball side to compete at the Thailand Under-21 Championships.

Fraser Coast swimmers Kaia Stephens, Charlotte Knight and Keira Stephens win five medals at the Swimming Queensland Sprint Championships.

The cancellation of the Country Munster spurs Hervey Bay Junior Rugby's Mark Cassidy to threaten defecting to New South Wales. They stayed.

Maryborough's Federation Park features in national news bulletins after video of a bovine pitch invader goes viral.

Matt Hauser claims his second Australian Junior Triathlon Series and third consecutive Oceania Championship.