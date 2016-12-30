YEAR IN REVIEW: The fourth quarter in local sport

IMPRESSIVE: Oztag player Ebony Gerchow during the Oztag National competition in August.

IT HAS been a huge year for sport on the Fraser Coast.

We will look at some of the biggest moments in sport, as well as our athletes' achievements on the local, national and international stage.

There is not enough space for everything so we've cut an extensive list of stories down to just five per month.

OCTOBER

Three of Fraser Coast's rising female rugby stars impress Queensland selectors. The Coast later contributes four players to an Indigenous Australia side at the national under-17s rugby sevens competition.

Maryborough tennis star Alec Braund wins the 12-and-Under Australian Claycourt Championships.

Hervey Bay mixed martial artist Greg Atzori wins BRACE 44 bout with a broken bone in his elbow.

Oztag player Ebony Gerchow earns selection for the Oceania Cup in New Zealand.

Brett and Linda Thornton win the Australian Formula Jet Sprint Titles

NOVEMBER

Maryborough Motorcyclists Club hosts its biggest Wide Bay Titles to date.

Maryborough's Elley Haines is one of several Fraser Coast youngsters picked to represent Australia in futsal.

Jacqueline Henricks wins the female category of the Hervey Bay 100. Ricky Swindale was the first man home.

The Offshore Superboat Championships are held in Hervey Bay months after the event was cancelled. Community support won the event back to the Bay.

Some of the biggest names of yesteryear play in the "Legends of League” exhibition game at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

DECEMBER

Aldridge State High School reaffirms its position as one of Australia's best producers of volleyball talent with two medals at the Volleyball Schools Cup.

Past Grammars wins another Fraser Coast Cricket title.

Dundowran athlete Carla Bull is picked in the first Queensland Youth Development Team for Surf Life

Saving.

Sailors from across Australia descend on Hervey Bay for the Hobie Cat National Championships.

More than 30 drivers compete in the Kurt Murdoch Classic at Maryborough Speedway.