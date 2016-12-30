YEAR IN REVIEW: Third quarter in local sport

SCOOTER: 15-year-old Dylan Sinclair shows off his skills at Rock Off Hervey Bay.

IT HAS been a huge year for sport on the Fraser Coast.

We will look at some of the biggest moments in sport, as well as our athletes' achievements on the local, national and international stage.

There is not enough space for everything so we've cut an extensive list of stories down to just five per month.

Tell us what you think at either sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au or on our Facebook page.

JULY

Maryborough BMX Club's 23 riders leave Biloela's Callide BMX Club with 30 Central Queensland plates.

More than 3000 juniors play 761 games in the three-day Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

About 130 juniors strut their stuff at West Ham United's talent identification camp in Maryborough.

Hervey Bay triathlete Matt Hauser wins the Osaka Asian Cup in Japan.

Wallaroos name their first set of twins in an A-grade lineup as Sjaak and Hendrikus Balk play in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

AUGUST

Sunbury becomes the first team this season to beat Brothers Aston Villa in the men's Wide Bay League.

They went 13 games undefeated before Sunbury won 3-1.

Maryborough's Rhys Graves earns right to represent Queensland at the AFL's National Inclusion Carnival in Melbourne.

Aldridge State High claims gold medals in the under-16 boys and girls' events at the state championships at Coomera.

A miscalculation sees Maryborough Brothers stripped of the Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade minor premiership. They subsequently win the title.

Bay Power makes their first-ever grand final after they beat the Hervey Bay Bombers in the AFL Wide Bay preliminary final.

SEPTEMBER

Hervey Bay product Raissa Martin flies to Rio to represent Australia in goalball at the Paralympic Games.

Wallaroos break Granville's 17-year reign on the Maryborough Hockey title while Tinana wins its first women's title in five years.

Maryborough's favourite son Larry Sengstock set to be inducted into Australian basketball's Hall of Fame.

Maryborough's Dylan Sinclair wins an opens competition and gains a wildcard entry to compete against the world's best scooter riders.

Decade-long dedication to the Wide Bay Motor Complex pays off as the committee signs a 30-year lease on land near Boonooroo.