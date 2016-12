CRITICS wrote off Wallaroos as a credible threat but the locally-grown team proved them wrong.

The Maryborough club shunned imports and focused on only local players, to much success.

Young players shone at the top grade, and the experience will make them even more dangerous in seasons to come.

Next year promises to be huge for Wallaroos, who will not only be expected to feature in A-grade's finals again, but will return to the women's competition.