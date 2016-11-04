30°
Yes this massive Huntsman is real and lives in QLD

4th Nov 2016 12:29 PM

IT'S the image straight out of the nightmare of every sufferer of Arachnophobia. 

A Huntsman bigger than a man's hand. 

The picture was originally posted by Barnyard Betty's Rescue - a sanctuary for orphaned and unwanted animals in Brisbane. 

"Beautiful Charlotte the spider, one of my best rescues yet ," the shelter posted on its Facebook page in October 2015. 

"She is a Huntsman Spider and we are located in Queensland Australia and yes she is very real and very large and not photo shopped!! 
 

"I released her here on the farm after rescuing her so I can't get anymore photos or video her I'm sorry. 
 

"She was a beautiful, calm spider, not aggressive in any way and like most spiders she just wanted to go about her business eating bugs and living in peace.

"She didn't or doesn't need to be killed! Poor spiders are so misunderstood!"

Barnyard Betty's original Facebook post from October last year
Barnyard Betty's original Facebook post from October last year

Staff at the shelter were clearly a little perplexed with the post going viral more than a year later - taking to Facebook yesterday to re-share the original post. 

And while Barnyard Betty's Rescue is adamant we shouldn't be concerned others remain more sceptical. 

"Good cause you can have all the spiders here in America. I'll be sending over a dozen ships your way. Thanks a bunch!!" Haley Powell posted. 

Meanwhile others thought Charlotte was beautiful.

"You are so lovely. If only the world had more 'yous'" Amy Vines wrote. 

Hunstman spiders are part of the Sparssidae family and the Australian Museum states they grow to a maximum size of 15cm, including their legs. 

Of course while that's pretty big people living in northern Queensland should be aware the biggest spider in the country finds its natural habitat right in your backyard. 

The Eastern Tarantula is venomous and grows up to 23cm - including its legs. 

That spider is known as te Barking Spider because it's hissing can be heard easily - although a bite merely causes nausea and isn't fatal. 

