You can expect five days of intense heat on Fraser Coast

There are heat wave conditions right across the state.

WE may get some relief from the heat wave temperatures impacting parts of Queensland but temperatures are still expected to be well above average on the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau is forecasting top temps of 35 degrees in Maryborough on Wednesday and 36 degrees from Thursday through to Sunday which is five degrees above the January average.

Bureau of Meteorology Weather Forecaster Diana Eadie said Hervey Bay can expect the top temperature to reach 33 degrees from Wednesday which is three degrees above average.

Ms Eadie said even though temperatures weren't as hot as areas in the South East and the Southern Interior, the Fraser Coast would experience above average humidity.

"The high due points will mean the heat will feel very intense," weather forecaster Diana Eadie.

The humidity is expected to increase across the Fraser Coast on Friday and Saturday as we experience 'mild heat wave conditions.'

In Gayndah, the top temperature is forecast to reach 40 degrees on Friday and 41 degrees on Saturday.

