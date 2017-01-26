News

You know you're an Aussie when...

Georja Ryan
| 26th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS Australia Day, it would be un-Australian not to reminisce on what makes us so unique.

So here we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

You know you're an Aussie when...

- Wearing your "good shoes” means pulling on your new thongs, not your favourite worn-to-shreds pluggas.

- Board-shorts and a singlet is totally appropriate attire for most occasions.

- Having a barbie is a weekly occurrence and it's got nothing to do with a child's toy.

- You're sweating the same amount at 8pm as you were at midday.

- Your nickname ends in "o” or "azza”. Yeah, we're talking to you Robbo, Davo, Dazza, Shazza and Gazza.

- You can understand Alf Stewart's lingo on Home and Away.

- You watch Home and Away.

- You say Straya instead of Australia.

- You know that "chuck a u-ey” is actually a carefully executed driving manoeuvre.

- As a child you swung from the Hills Hoist, and as a teenager it turned into a "goon of fortune” wheel.

- You go to the hardware store for a snag.

- When singing the Angels song Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, some other words automatically follow, and it's accepted anywhere you go.

- You've had to use your shirt as a glove in summer because the steering wheel is too hot to hold.

- You own a Bonds chesty... in multiple colours.

- You find tipping a highly uncomfortable experience.

- Vegemite withdrawal is not a myth and you sneak a jar in your suitcase whenever you travel.

- You know someone with a Southern Cross tattoo, and may have one yourself.

- Your former Prime Minister is most famous for sculling a beer at the cricket

- A "ripsnorter night on the lines” is referring to a great night out fishing, not something illegal.

- You think this is a cracker of a giveaway: The ultimate fishing experience - a full-day fishing charter for you and a mate at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500. And it could be yours.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from this Saturday, January 28, to February 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day from this Saturday to Friday, February 17, and send it to the address listed on the entry form.

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!

We've also got a whopping $5000 BCF voucher up for grabs for one lucky winner across the ARM footprint. Just head HERE and fill in your details.

Plus, next Saturday (February 4), get a FREE packet of fishing lures with your paper by presenting a token (inside that day's paper) at a participating newsagent. The following Saturday (February 11) it's the same deal, but you'll get a FREE fishing ruler.

Told you it's a cracker!

All entries close on February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced on February 25.

Head HERE for more information.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

OPTUS customers from today will be able to defeat network black spots by seamlessly using wi-fi networks to make mobile phone calls and send text messages.

BUDGET: Cr Maddern taking the reins for 2017

Councillor Anne Maddern has been announced as the budget coordinator for 2017.

Cr Maddern reiterated the promise to keep rates under CPI.

Accused drug supplier faces court

A POINT Vernon man has been accused of supplying dangerous drugs.

Bikini car wash in Maryborough for Australia Day

Australia Day at the Old Sydney Hotel - Jessica Mangham and her workmates will be raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation. Donned in a bikini, they will wash your car, bike or dog for $10.00.

Cars, bikes, and dogs welcome to be washed.

Local Partners

Bikini car wash in Maryborough for Australia Day

IF YOU have a dirty car, motorbike or dog that needs a washing — Australia Day is a perfect chance to cross off that item from your to-do list.

World's ugliest dog immortalised in artwork

John Magor's Chinese crested Ko-ko, has posed for artist Maxine Thompson.

Ko-ko's trademark is his tongue sticking out the side of his mouth.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Who's going into the jungle this year?

THE hosts' lips are sealed but that doesn't stop the rest of us from speculating about the new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

First home buyers the "lifeblood” of Fraser Coast market

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price of $300,000 did not change in the September quarter.

Median house price of $300,000 remains steady in September quarter

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!