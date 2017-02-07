Young Bay woman pleads guilty to armed robbery

A 21-YEAR-old woman has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to armed robbery.

The court heard that on June 13, 2014, Nadine Stevie Wilkinson committed robbery while armed with a knife.

The matter was listed to go to trial, but Wilkinson decided to plead guilty to the charge.

The Hervey Bay woman is expected to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Wilkinson's bail was enlarged.