Young Maryborough criminal's future looks 'bleak'

Eliza Wheeler
| 26th Oct 2016 6:09 PM

THE life story of a 20-year-old Richard William Kraudalt has been called "tragic" by a Supreme Court justice.   Justice John Byrne sentenced the young man for charges including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing weapons.   Since the age of 13, Kraudalt has been in and out of detention centres and prison for drug-related crimes, with a family of heavy drug users waiting for him on the outside. If it was said in open court, it's fine   On Tuesday, Kraudalt pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to eight charges.   Crown Prosecutor Jodie Wooldridge said during a search of a house where Kraudalt was staying in November last year, police found 3.805 grams of pure methylamphetamine, related tools and clip-seal bags.   "In light of the quantity and purity [of the meth] and the items found in possession, that it [the meth] was at least in part for commercial purpose," Ms Wooldridge said.   Ms Wooldridge said Kraudalt had only been released on parole about three months before he re-offended.   "The history of him being released on parole and returned to custody is highlighted," she said.   Defence barrister Catherine Morgan said her client was very young and living in "tragic" circumstances.   "His parents are drug addicts, he has an older sister who also uses drugs," Ms Morgan said.   "He has two children a two-year-old and a three-year-old; one of the mothers is not a drug user and won't have anything to do with him." We are protected by court privilege if said in open court   Justice Byrne said Kraudalt's prospects were not hopeless, but were bleak.   "You have a criminal history that extends back many years and reflects drug dependency that has existed for a long time," Justice Byrne said.   "Your life history is tragic… you are young and therefore there is always hope, but you'll need to make the effort while in custody."   Kraudalt was sentenced to three years for the dangerous drug possession, two years for the weapons possession and two years for the sawn-off shotgun possession.   Those sentences will be served concurrently with each other.   Justice Byrne set Kraudalt's parole eligibility date for April next year.    He was convicted but not punished for the other charges.  
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court crime fraser coast maryborough meth

