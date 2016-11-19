Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

Jaydon Fuller is one of many residents on the Fraser Coast, whose life was saved thanks to an organ donation. He received a liver shortly after birth. Pictured with his mother Colleen and Ian Rogers.

LAST year, a record of 1241 lives were saved in Australia thanks to organ donations.

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day - an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Donation Specialist Nurse Coordinator Ian Rogers said organ donations are regularly made right here on the Fraser Coast too.

"We have about 2-4 donations from the area every year," he said.

"Organ donations are a rare event as only 1% of deaths are eligible."

People that go on to be eligible to donate, are typically ones that die from a brain injury.

Kidney is the most common organ that people need, often due to kidney failures.

"About three quarters of people on the waiting list, are waiting for a kidney," Mr Rogers said.

"Kidney failure can happen for a variety of reasons, but usually it's either due to genetics or age."

To express interest in being a donor, register onto the Australian Organ Donor Register at humanservices.gov.au.

"If the person dies in the right way, it's important that the family knows their wishes in regards to being an organ donor," Mr Rogers said.

To take part in the DonateLife Thank You Day, post a message on social media and tag #ThankYouDay.