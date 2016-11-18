28°
Your chance to win one of 12 hams for Christmas

18th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
COMPETITION: Enter the Chronicle's Christmas ham competition for your chance to take home one of 12 hams.
COMPETITION: Enter the Chronicle's Christmas ham competition for your chance to take home one of 12 hams. Contributed

THERE is no better way to spend Christmas Day with the family than around a massive lunch spread.

No Christmas lunch spread is complete without a Christmas ham.

That's exactly what you have the chance of winning in the next few weeks.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is giving readers one of 12 chances to win a Christmas ham, valued at $80 each.

To enter, complete an entry form, they are published in the Chronicle on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The competition will close on Wednesday, December 14, with the winners to be drawn on Thursday, December 15.

To see the 12 lucky Christmas ham winners, be sure to pick up a copy of the Chronicle on Saturday, December 17.

For the winners, the hams must be picked up from the Fraser Coast Chronicle Hervey Bay office by 10am on December 19.

For more information on how you can enter the competition, visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle's Maryborough or Hervey Bay offices or call the team on 4120 1000.

From the Fraser Coast Chronicle team, good luck and happy holidays.

