Your councillors: should the advisor's findings go public?

Cr Chris Loft:

ABSOLUTELY; no secrets, no surprises with this report. I'm looking forward to it.

Cr Anne Maddern:

ULTIMATELY it's a decision for them; until I see or hear about the report I don't know whether there's any value in releasing it to the public.

Cr Paul Truscott:

It'll be good for us to know what's in the report and how we can move forward in the most positive way to benefit the region.

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

I THINK they should release it, but it's up to the State Government. I think the community should know about it.

Cr Rolf Light:

THE total report, warts and all, should be made totally and utterly available to the public. I'd be the first to sign the petition - bring it on.

Cr David Lewis:

EVENTUALLY, I think it would be useful to know what the department's concerns are. But it's up to the department to release the findings.

Cr Darren Everard:

I CAN'T comment on that - there's an investigation in process and we'll have to wait until it's finished. I'm following the due process during this investigation.

Cr Denis Chapman:

I'D LIKE to see what the findings are; it would be good for everyone to know... it would be good to release the document so not only councillors know what's going on but also the public.

Cr Stuart Taylor:

IT'S NOT appropriate for me to make a comment on the situation. The adviser was put in place by the State Government and I don't have any idea on the confidentiality. I don't know if it would be made public knowledge or what the potential outcomes would be.

Crs Hansen and Seymour were also contacted by the Chronicle for their comments.