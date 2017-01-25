Your guide to Australia Day on the Fraser Coast

AUSTRALIA DAY CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY

When: 9am: Ceremony. 10.30am: Awards presentation

Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker St, Maryborough.

What: Members of the community will be presented with awards for the work they do in the community.

Cost: Free

AUSTRALIA DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: 11am-midnight

Where: Australian Adventure Park, 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River

What: A 13-hour long music festival, featuring 11 bands and a whole heap of fun activities throughout the day.

Cost: $10 for those over 14, $2 for those 13 and under

Australia Day Maryborough Queens Park community breakfast - Ava Lester. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

AUSTRALIA DAY IN QUEENS PARK

When: From 7am.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: This annual event offers a free barbecue breakfast to the community before a range of traditional and new games take place with multiple prizes available.

Live music, billy tea and damper, all the regional mascots on parade.

Three-legged races, sack race, egg and spoon race, thong throwing, giant dummy spit (celebrity).

Community groups and displays including Fraser District Scouts, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Fraser Coast Antique Car Club. Live music.

The Maryborough Markets will re-locate to the site for one day only.

FAMILY FUN DAY

When: From 11.30am.

Where: River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads.

What: Flag raising ceremony, bush poetry, an Aussie barbecue, trivia and entertainment.

Cost: Free

Josh,8, and Charlie,6, Robins with Rex the dinosaur who will be at the Australia Day ceremonies at Scarness Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

FUN IN SCARNESS PARK

When: 6am to 3pm.

Where: Scarness Park, Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

What: Concert, entertainers, children's games, Australian-themed costume competition for kids.

Cost: Free

FAMILY FUN IN TIARO

When: 10am to 6pm.

Where: Tiaro Memorial Park.

What: Jumping castle, laser skirmish, Australiana games and competitions and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

When: 10am.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Steley St, Howard.

What: The ceremony will be followed by a free morning tea.

Cost: Free

Australia Day at Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum. Urangan's Jenna Nickols,7, cuts timber with volunteer Harold Collins. Photo Hannah Baker / Fraser Coast Chronicle Hannah Baker

AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE MUSEUM

When: 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: Entertainment, demonstrations, Yengarie alpacas, animals from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, free tractor rids for kids.

Cost: Free

AUS DAY IN WOOK-KOO PARK

When: 9am.

Where: Wook-koo Park, Oakhurst.

What: Annual cricket competition, flag-raising ceremony, prizes and giveaways for kids, run by the Lions Club of Tiaro and District.

Cost: Free

SPORT AND RECREATION DAY AT POONA

When: 10am.

Where: Poona Community Hall.

What: Games and sporting competitions, barbecue and live entertainment.

Cost: Free