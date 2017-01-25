Your guide to Australia Day on the Fraser Coast

AUSTRALIA DAY CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY
When: 9am: Ceremony. 10.30am: Awards presentation
Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker St, Maryborough.
What: Members of the community will be presented with awards for the work they do in the community.
Cost: Free
AUSTRALIA DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL
When: 11am-midnight
Where: Australian Adventure Park, 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River
What: A 13-hour long music festival, featuring 11 bands and a whole heap of fun activities throughout the day.
Cost: $10 for those over 14, $2 for those 13 and under
AUSTRALIA DAY IN QUEENS PARK
When: From 7am.
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.
What: This annual event offers a free barbecue breakfast to the community before a range of traditional and new games take place with multiple prizes available.
Live music, billy tea and damper, all the regional mascots on parade.
Three-legged races, sack race, egg and spoon race, thong throwing, giant dummy spit (celebrity).
Community groups and displays including Fraser District Scouts, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Fraser Coast Antique Car Club. Live music.
The Maryborough Markets will re-locate to the site for one day only.
FAMILY FUN DAY
When: From 11.30am.
Where: River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads.
What: Flag raising ceremony, bush poetry, an Aussie barbecue, trivia and entertainment.
Cost: Free
FUN IN SCARNESS PARK
When: 6am to 3pm.
Where: Scarness Park, Esplanade, Hervey Bay.
What: Concert, entertainers, children's games, Australian-themed costume competition for kids.
Cost: Free
FAMILY FUN IN TIARO
When: 10am to 6pm.
Where: Tiaro Memorial Park.
What: Jumping castle, laser skirmish, Australiana games and competitions and live entertainment.
Cost: Free
FLAG RAISING CEREMONY
When: 10am.
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Steley St, Howard.
What: The ceremony will be followed by a free morning tea.
Cost: Free
AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE MUSEUM
When: 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Where: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, Zephyr St, Scarness.
What: Entertainment, demonstrations, Yengarie alpacas, animals from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, free tractor rids for kids.
Cost: Free
AUS DAY IN WOOK-KOO PARK
When: 9am.
Where: Wook-koo Park, Oakhurst.
What: Annual cricket competition, flag-raising ceremony, prizes and giveaways for kids, run by the Lions Club of Tiaro and District.
Cost: Free
SPORT AND RECREATION DAY AT POONA
When: 10am.
Where: Poona Community Hall.
What: Games and sporting competitions, barbecue and live entertainment.
Cost: Free