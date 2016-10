OH what a sunset!

After the rain stopped on Sunday the skies lit up in an electric orange and a beautiful purple as mother nature showed off.

Special sunset with a rainbow as a bonus. Linda Baumgart

But it didn't stop there.

To top it off a rainbow graced the skies.

We did a shout out on Facebook and had more than 200 stunning sunset photos submitted.

While it was hard to chose a selection we picked some of our favourites for a gallery (below).

Chief photographer Alistair Brightman snapped the stunning rainbow at sunset from the Chronicle office. Alistair Brightman

We even had one reader submit a little video of the beauty in the sky.