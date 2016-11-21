YOUR SAY: Can we cut youth crime on the Fraser Coast?

WE all know crime is a problem on the streets but what can be done to combat it and get youths off the streets of the Frsaer Coast?

Readers have shared their concerns and ideas to help combat youth crime on the streets after police conceded they may not catch a gang of youths who damaged a car early Saturday morning.

Sera Louise suggested a youth centre and posters promoting activities for children to help cut boredom.

"Crime happens when there is boredom or desperation its common sense. More education in schools regarding consequences also," Sera Louise said.

Erica Suter believes parents need the backup and support of police to deal with kids being bad influences instead of being failed by the court system.

"Things wont change until the systems actually enforce things how they should be instead of constantly failing the community and victims," she said.

Julie Connor thinks putting more effort into keeping families together may help curb street crime among youths.



Pru Keenan believes implementing activities dedicated to teenagers aged between 13-15 and 16-18 years to get them of the streets.

Chronicle reader Ricky Rowland believes it is up to the parents to be made accountable for their kids and an increase on sentences for minor crimes.

Jason Weston believes a curfew would help.

Another reader, Karla McAnally, doesn't agree on the curfew for youths.

What do you think? Join the conversation and share your ideas to curb youth crime on the Fraser Coast.