YOUR SAY: Hervey Bay still safe despite gang attack

The Maryborough Police station is currently being renovated with three stages being rolled out over the coming weeks. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE low act involving a woman being knocked to the ground by a gang of youths has the community talking about safety on our streets on the Fraser Coast.

A shout-out on the popular Facebook page Brickbats and Bouquets revealed residents felt relatively safe on our streets compared to other cities, while night time was a concern for some.

We asked do you feel safe riding or walking on the streets of the Fraser Coast after a woman was knocked to the ground by a group of youths and hurt her ankle along Boat Harbour Drive, all for a packet of cigarettes.

While Michael Johns wrote it was shocking behaviour, but added safety wasn't a concern for his family and friends.

"To be honest compared to where we moved from which had bad racial issues and a youth with no respect," he said.

"Hervey bay is a walk in the park."

Noelene Kemmis Hunt said she rides all over Hervey Bay and feels perfectly safe during the day but not during the night.

"I ride lots all over the Bay and feel safe in the daytime," she said.

Her only concern during the day is the magpies.

"I wouldn't ride at night or walk...It's not safe then," she said.

Annie Heathwood doesn't feel safe due to unemployment and drug issues.

No I don't feel safe, too many unemployed, build more houses, bring more people in, drug dependence and mental health issues are rife

Alicia Murdoch doesn't feel safe at all.

"I have lived here all my life and I feel that way in my own home town. Bay has gotten full of drugs especially ice and its rampant in the bay.

Hedwig Belford from Maryborough feels very safe and hasn't ever had a problem.

"Young people are courteous..I had problem once with the bike and they stopped and helped," he said.

Libby McDonald has always felt safe in Hervey Bay.

"I have never second guessed walking anywhere on my own and my sister and I used to ride bikes to the gym five nights a week with no hassles or concerns," she said.

