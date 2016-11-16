29°
News

YOUR SAY: Hervey Bay still safe despite gang attack

Amy Formosa
| 16th Nov 2016 11:21 AM Updated: 11:52 AM
The Maryborough Police station is currently being renovated with three stages being rolled out over the coming weeks. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle
The Maryborough Police station is currently being renovated with three stages being rolled out over the coming weeks. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE low act involving a woman being knocked to the ground by a gang of youths has the community talking about safety on our streets on the Fraser Coast.

A shout-out on the popular Facebook page Brickbats and Bouquets revealed residents felt relatively safe on our streets compared to other cities, while night time was a concern for some.

We asked do you feel safe riding or walking on the streets of the Fraser Coast after a woman was knocked to the ground by a group of youths and hurt her ankle along Boat Harbour Drive, all for a packet of cigarettes.

While Michael Johns wrote it was shocking behaviour, but added safety wasn't a concern for his family and friends.

"To be honest compared to where we moved from which had bad racial issues and a youth with no respect," he said.

"Hervey bay is a walk in the park."

Noelene Kemmis Hunt said she rides all over Hervey Bay and feels perfectly safe during the day but not during the night.

"I ride lots all over the Bay and feel safe in the daytime," she said.

Her only concern during the day is the magpies.

"I wouldn't ride at night or walk...It's not safe then," she said.

Annie Heathwood doesn't feel safe due to unemployment and drug issues.

No I don't feel safe, too many unemployed, build more houses, bring more people in, drug dependence and mental health issues are rife

Alicia Murdoch doesn't feel safe at all.

"I have lived here all my life and I feel that way in my own home town. Bay has gotten full of drugs especially ice and its rampant in the bay.

Hedwig Belford from Maryborough feels very safe and hasn't ever had a problem.

"Young people are courteous..I had problem once with the bike and they stopped and helped," he said.

Libby McDonald has always felt safe in Hervey Bay.

"I have never second guessed walking anywhere on my own and my sister and I used to ride bikes to the gym five nights a week with no hassles or concerns," she said.

Do you feel safe riding or walking on the streets of the Fraser Coast after a woman was knocked to the ground by a group of youths? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime hervey bay police safety

Howard's shot in the arm: Business first for sewerage

Howard's shot in the arm: Business first for sewerage

HOWARD has been promised a $6.7m sewerage treatment plant by the state and local governments, but residents will be left hooked up to septic tanks for now.

M'boro Brothers will play in three BRL grades for first time

MOVING UP: Maryborough Brothers celebrate their 2016 reserve grade premiership at Salter Oval. The club will move into A-grade next season to form an eight-team competition.

Details on Bundaberg Rugby League's new-look A-grade competition.

REVEALED: How Pauline Hanson plans to win Lockyer

FOCUS: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra.

Hanson has a plethora of candidates put up their hands for seat

YOUR SAY: Hervey Bay still safe despite gang attack

The Maryborough Police station is currently being renovated with three stages being rolled out over the coming weeks. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Do you feel safe walking or riding on our streets?

Local Partners

How you can help struggling families for Christmas

You can either buy a gift or make a donation.

Thousands raised for charity through pet registrations

Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern and Fraser Coast Regional Council coordinator compliance, vector and pest management Col Zemek present the cheque to LifeFlight community engagement manager Vicki James.

Anne Maddern has a personal connection to the organisation.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

PRINCESS LEIA actress finally reveals she had a three-month dalliance in 1976 with her Star Wars co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!