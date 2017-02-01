Your say: ideas to boost tourism on Fraser Coast

From direct flights to working together to achieve great things for this beautiful region, our reader's have shared their ideas for boosting tourism on the Fraser Coast.

FROM direct flights to working together to achieve great things for this beautiful region, our reader's have shared their ideas for boosting tourism on the Fraser Coast.

We did a shout-out on Facebook - if you could ask for one thing to grow tourism in the region what would it be?

It came after the Chronicle caught up with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons who has some big plans to take the region forward.

Maryborough's Debbie Polley would like to see tourism employees and volunteers trained in a manner that encourages visitors to really want to explore our region.

She said she would also like them able to answer simple questions about the history of our region and to promote all areas of the Fraser Coast.

"We all need to work together to achieve great things for this beautiful region, as we each have a stake in its growth and potential," Debbie said.

Beauty at Queens Park. Valerie Horton

Chronicle reader Lesley Ford thinks the one thing that will improve tourism on the Fraser Coast is direct return flights to Melbourne.

"It was promised years ago! An international airport, shock horror! Lower fares," she said.

Lesley believes without this service, people will not come to the region.

"Too far away, takes too long plus two flights to get here, plus the cost is prohibitive,"

Steven Whitaker believes changing one of the Qantas daily return flights from Brisbane to the Gold Coast would help the tourism industry, particularly when it comes to the Asian market.

"Given Air New Zealand currently fly to Maroochydore direct from Auckland, and are about to trial direct flights from Rotorua Christchurch and Queenstown, New Zealand's international tourism hot spots, some kind of free or sponsored shuttle coach service with incentive could be trialled from Maroochydore to Fraser Coast," he suggested.

Offering more flights was a bit talking point to help boost tourism. Alistair Brightman

Moira McHugh also mentioned direct flights in from capital cities along with parks with facilities such as large common rooms, BBQ areas, laundry room and a tourism bus for site seeing or events.

"Just thinking of some things that would make more employment for the locals," she commented.

Ben Collingwood would like to see 'less roadblocks' from council in establishing new businesses, whild Ivy Moller thinks a water adventure park similar to Wet and Wild would bring tourists to the Fraser Coast.

Got something to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.