PLEDGE: Maryborough Zonta Club member Michelle Byrne will pledge the 16-day campaign Zonta Says NO To Violence Against Women.

MICHELLE Byrne will join her Maryborough Zontarians in the club's annual 16-day pledge campaign.

Dressing in orange and displaying Zollies (orange ladies), and orange flowers, members will join The Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign.

The campaign started in 2012 as a way to raise global awareness of, and increase actions to end violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence campaign was created.

Running from November 25 to December 10 each year, is dedicated to ending gender- based violence.

Michelle said the Maryborough Zonta was one such group participating in these 16 Days of Activism.

"Only through community participation can we end this violence,” she said.

"Each year our group organise an event to raise awareness - get the word out there.

"A display of orange ladies and orange flowers, representing all who have been affected by violence, will be on the lawns of the Maryborough Town Hall during Thursday Markets on November 23.

"A sausage sizzle will also be held at Bunnings on November 26 with information regarding this campaign and our organisation available to everyone.” The club will also sell tickets in a raffle to top up your pantry. They will be available to purchase with all funds raised going towards more community projects for the End of Violence Towards Women and Girls.

Michelle also mentioned 16 local businesses who were supporting their campaign.

"Zollies will be placed in local business to show a collective support for the end to violence,” she said.

"Also keep and eye out for our social media Pledge To End Violence campaign.”

Zonta Club of Maryborough will be present at the White Ribbon Day BBQ breakfast at Bunnings on Friday, November 25 as a show of support for the ongoing action to end the violence with the local police.

Campaigns such as these are successful because of the activism and commitment of Millions of Women worldwide.