Zonta steps closer to peace to promote world of solace

TO CELEBRATE International Day of Peace (today), a group from the community has taken part in a peace walk through Urangan's botanic gardens.

The weekend's walk was hosted by Zonta Hervey Bay, allowing those who took part to remember past tragedies, reflect on their impact and make a wish for future peace in the community, the country and the globe.

Walk for Peace at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens - (L) Jane Barnes from Zonta and Shanti Rahal lead the walkers through the gardens. Alistair Brightman

Zonta Hervey Bay member Jane Barnes said she hoped to see other people celebrating the day of peace today.

"I would hope there would be many circles around the globe tomorrow, at 12pm as well did, wishing peace for others," Ms Barnes said.

"It was a really lovely couple of hours we spent at the gardens, even though the weather

was not ideal, we still drew in a crowd and spread a positive message."

The public supported the Walk for Peace. Alistair Brightman

She said the aim of the walk was to promote peace in all aspects of peoples' lives.

She said the walk was important now more than ever.

"In 2008, the UN included in its declaration for a day of world peace that there would be a ceasefire, as time goes by a ceasefire is probably needed more and more," she said.

"One would only hope that in countries where there is a physical conflict, that they do stop for that 24 hours declared by the UN.

"With violence, we see more, the media feeds it more to us, I think it really impacts us, so having a day of remembrance, consciousness raising and peace is an antidote to violence.

"It's important that the whole community sees it's being done, to know that there are people pushing for peace."

The group of about 30 formed a circle around the internationally recognised peace symbol and took part in a moment of reflection before making their way through the garden's labyrinth.

A walker reads a message during the Walk for Peace. Alistair Brightman

Ms Barnes said the labyrinth and the circle were both symbolic of what the group was hoping to achieve.

"There was a labyrinth, we've had it for a while, we also use the symbol of peace that the British formed as an anti-nuclear symbol in the 60s," she said.

"We chose to draw one of those on the ground, we made the circle around that. After we spoke, sang and remembered, we walked back to the painted labyrinth."

She said the Hervey Bay Zonta club was planning to host the walk again next year, and had other project planned for the year ahead.

"We've got a high tea on next Sunday," she said.

"The high tea celebrates women in the community and it's where we hand out the Hervey Bay young women in public affairs award.

"The recipient has to demonstrate she knows about community service, leadership, how it is for women across the world, this year a student from FCAC will be awarded."

Book a seat at the high tea, call Susan on 4197 1600.