ZUU: The latest fitness craze heading to the Fraser Coast

The popular Gold Coast-based ZUU fitness program will hit the Fraser Coast next year.

IT'S the latest fitness craze that's taken the Gold Coast by storm - and now it has its eyes set on the Fraser Coast.

ZUU fitness has announced it will set up shop on the Fraser Coast next year, with dozens already signing up for the new interval training program.

The program's uniqueness is in its reliance on utilising 'animal movements' to cater to all ages and fitness levels, with workshops in the Gold Coast allowing people as young as 4-years-old to participate.

ZUU affiliate Nathan Brock said he was excited to see the program start up in the Fraser Coast, despite stating it looked "a bit daunting."

"Once people get into a big class and get involved in the culture, it should take off," he said.

"I had one local person who absolutely loved it, and there are people already expressing interest with us."

Attendees participate in the ZUU fitness program. Contributed

Founded in 2010, the program boasts a culture that focuses on 'people first and fitness second', aiming to bring "a personal touch and empowerment" back into the fitness industry.

The program has since become an international hit, with founder Nathan Helberg having established branches in New Zealand, Barcelona and London along with many other locations.

Mr Brock said ZUU was more of a culture-based fitness trend that aimed to empower people.

"It basically helps break down communication barriers between people," he said.

"It prides itself on empowering people and getting to know one another."

The ZUU fitness program will launch in January.