BY-ELECTION: Division 10 has its first candidate

IF HERVEY Bay's Richard Mott is elected to represent Division 10 in the Fraser Coast Regional Council, he will be walking in with an open mind.



The 68-year-old is the first candidate to put his hand up to run for the position, which was vacated when the division's former councillor George Seymour was elected to be the region's mayor in the weekend's by-election.



The council's top position became vacant when former mayor Chris Loft was sacked by Queensland's Local Government Minster Stirling Hinchliffe after a series of inappropriate conduct and misconduct findings were made against Mr Loft.

Richard Mott - running for council in Division 10. Alistair Brightman



Retired since 1995, before that Mr Mott worked as an agency development manager for Lumley Life, travelling Australia-wide recruiting for senior positions.



He says now he's bored with retirement and it's time for a new challenge.



Mr Mott has a strong interest in public affairs, helping current Mayor of Hornsby Phillip Ruddock during his successful candidacy for the House of Representatives in the seat of Parramatta in 1973.



Now Mr Mott hopes it's his turn to represent the people.



"I've been wanting to do this for the past two years," he said.



Now divorced, Mr Mott has two children and still considers his ex-wife to be his best friend.



His daughter, Erin, will travel to Hervey Bay for the by-election with her boyfriend to support her dad and help hand out how to vote cards.



On most issues, Mr Mott is keeping an open mind.



He wants the council to focus on doing the best job it can for the community.



Mr Mott is optimistic that under the leadership of Mr Seymour, the council will achieve that goal.



"I want to be in there and be part of it, I feel I've got something to offer them," he said.



With planning for the Division 10 by-election to begin as soon as the mayoral election result is formally announced, Mr Mott is looking forward to putting his hand up.



He says the debate whether or not the sports precinct should go ahead was over now that sod had been turned and the focus needed to be on making it the best is could be.



Mr Mott said he would be vocal in the fight against domestic violence and bullying if he was elected.



He was also a strong advocate for solar farms, he said.

