BY-ELECTION: Former councillor to run for Division 10

FORMER councillor Phil Truscott will run for Division 10 in the upcoming by-election in a bid to return to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Truscott is the third person to announce his candidacy for the role alongside Richard Mott and Paul Forst.

He said the Fraser Coast holds a special place in his heart and he intends to provide "stability, reliability and availability" to the residents of Division 10.

Former councillor Phil Truscott Alistair Brightman

"My experience gives me an edge as I have recent Council experience with a clean and stable record. My term on Council was free from any complaints, charges or personality conflicts and I treated the position and the people of the Fraser Coast with the respect that each deserves," Mr Truscott said.

"I dutifully served in my position tirelessly, liaising with 32 separate community groups, while maintaining a regional focus and decision making. I know the current Councillors and can see no reason why our working relationship would not be immediate and productive."

Mr Truscott was defeated in the 2016 Local Government election by incumbent Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern by about 82 votes.

Division 10 residents will go back to the polls on July 21.