BY-ELECTION: Fraser Coast hits the polls to decide new mayor

TODAY the Fraser Coast will decide who will lead the council and region for the next two years.

Polling booths across the region are open for residents to vote for their next mayor, with the count expected to begin from 6pm.

Click here to find a full list of polling booths through the region.

The Fraser Coast Mayoral vote - Taking an interest in our community, volunteers for the candidates were tireless in their support. Toni-Lee Dale, Debra Elvery-Knight, Ross Olm and Bill Nunn. Valerie Horton

IN HERVEY BAY: SHORT voting ques at polling booths across Hervey Bay are a clear indication a large portion of locals have already cast their vote in pre-polling to take advantage of the Labour Day long weekend.

Throughout this week the Electoral Commission Queensland reported more than 28,000 Fraser Coast residents had cast their vote at pre-polling stations by Friday afternoon.

Despite the early influx, David Dalgleish supporter and volunteer at the Urangan Point State School voting booth, Debra Elvery-Knight, said there still had been a constant stream of voters.

The Fraser Coast Mayoral vote - Valerie Horton

She said one of the main questions being asked by voters before casting their vote today was whether certain mayoral candidates had been backed my major political parties.

"They're interested in knowing if (the candidates) are backed by Liberal and Labor," Ms Elvery-Knight said.

"It's my second time volunteering at an election; the last time was at a state election."

Mayoral candidate and sitting councillor George Seymour answered the Chronicle's questions earlier this week as to whether his previous support for Labor state candidates would play a part in his decision making.

The Fraser Coast Mayoral vote - Karee Dahl and Colin Reaney knew who their votes were going to. Valerie Horton

Some voters, like Karee Dahl from Urangan, know what they want out of a new mayor.

"Hervey Bay is a great place to live, it's got to be pushed for the better for all the people who live here," Ms Dahl said.

"I want someone to enhance the qualities it already has."

But some others who were approached by the Chronicle for their opinion said they only found out this morning that they had to vote, and said they did know why there was an election.

The mayoral by-election was triggered when Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe sacked former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft for repeated misconduct and inappropriate conduct.

IN TIARO: IN THE southern town of Tiaro, volunteers for the seven mayoral hopefuls have been up since the crack of dawn getting flyers and signs ready for their last-ditch pitches to voters.

Reader poll 2018 BY-ELECTION: Who do you think will become the Fraser Coast's next mayor? This poll ended on 04 May 2018. Current Results David Dalgleish 7% Jannean Dean 13% Darren Everard 21% Paul Forst 0% Tony Pantlin 11% Greg Schmidt 4% George Seymour 41% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Gordon Dale, who is volunteering for George Seymour, said they were all getting along so well they were shouting coffees on the job.

"We don't fight like they do in the cities," Mr Dale jokes.

"It's a pleasant crowd out here, the country towns always give us that."

Mel Harris, a neighbor of and volunteer for Tony Pantlin, said he was waiting for "that cold beer" when 6pm comes around.

For David Dalgleish volunteer and supporter, Gail Nancarrow, this is her first time helping out on an election campaign.

"It's really wonderful, seeing all the people come through the booths," she said.

Counting is expected to start after the booths close about 5pm.

Stay tuned for more updates on the campaign trail as they come.