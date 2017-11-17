$1 million pledged for study to extend Urangan Pier

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen has announced an LNP government will invest $1<TH>million towards a feasibility study to extend the Urangan Pier.



Mr Sorensen said it was a long-overdue infrastructure project for the town.



"Urangan Pier was originally a deep-water, cargo-handling facility originally built to facilitate the export of sugar, timber and coal," Mr Sorensen said.



"Extending the Urangan Pier will also provide the oppor- tunity to attract cruise ships to our region which will boost tourism and create local jobs.



"Instead of sitting around talking about building infrastructure like Annastacia Palaszczuk, the LNP has put its money where its mouth is and will actually deliver the infrastructure we need."



State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said the study was part of the LNP's plan to "build a better Queensland by building a better Hervey Bay."



"A vote for anyone other than the LNP will see a return of a do-nothing Labor government which ... has taken the people of Hervey Bay for granted," Mr Nicholls said.

