$1 million upgrade for ageing Hervey Bay infrastructure

REPLACEMENT: Office staff from Wide Bay Water and Waste Services on a study tour of project sites inspect progress on the replacement of Ghost Hill Number Two Reservoir in Hervey Bay.

THE ageing roof of a key piece of Hervey Bay infrastructure is about to be replaced.

After 46 years, the roof of the Ghost Hill Number Two Reservoir was showing signs of corrosion and needed an upgrade, Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Anne Maddern said.

She said the $1.1 million project would keep the reservoir free of contaminants such as dust and other pests, keeping water quality high.

“The project is part of the council’s asset renewal and maintenance program which ensures that our water reticulation network provides high quality water from the treatment plant to the customer,” Cr Maddern said.

The contract to replace the roof and access stairs was awarded to Queensland Industrial Cladding, a company based in the Toowoomba region that specialises in water reservoir roofs.

Local workers did not miss out entirely, however, with Maryborough’s Kirbro Contracting installing new pipework while the reservoir is offline.

“The pipework changes will improve mixing of water in the reservoir as well as the overall operation of the system by ensuring chemicals are evenly distributed in the water as it sits in the tank waiting to be used by residents,” Cr Maddern said.

The work is expected to be finished by December 13.