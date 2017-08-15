1 plus 1 equals fun at Granville School

HEADS DOWN: Teachers Lisa Mawhinney (left) and Marita Rapley with Year 3 students (from left) Patrick, Hayley, Kendall, Tarlia, Tyler and Bryce work on their maths tasks.

MATHS is awesome say the number-crunching students at Granville State School.

Deputy principal Therese Dixon said Granville State School Year 3 students and staff were busy crunching the numbers when members of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay District Maths Cluster met there recently.

"Visiting teachers from schools in and around Maryborough and Hervey Bay attended Granville State School for the day to learn more about mathematical concepts, interactive activities and ideas for innovative problem solving in the world of mathematics.

"They were keen to demonstrate their mathematical expertise.”

"It's wonderful to see how enthusiastic the students are in their maths learning,” Year 3 teacher Marita Rapley said.

"They are so keen to participate in activities and strive to better themselves in every lesson.”

Staff at Granville State School continue to extend their students in all areas of learning and welcome the enthusiastic response of their keen learners.

FIND OUT MORE

Granville State School offers a unique opportunity for students and staff to learn and achieve together.

For more information phone 4120 9888.