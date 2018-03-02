10 boredom busters this weekend on the Fraser Coast
SATURDAY
Eagles and Johnny Cash tribute
- WHEN: From 7.30pm-approx 10.15pm.
- WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough.
- WHAT: Enjoy an evening celebrating the music of the Eagles and Johnny Cash. WD & SD presents The Ultimate Eagles Experience with Johnny Cash the Legend Tribute.
- COST: Adult $55.
Introduction to Veganism
- WHEN: 10am-noon.
- WHERE: Hervey Bay Library, Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
- WHAT: Find out what becoming a vegan would mean for animals, the environment and you. Learn what veganism is, about the dairy. egg and meat industries, how to become a vegan, the challenges involved and more.
- REGISTER: Email admin@thevegangrocer.com.au.
Learn the native American flute
- WHEN: From 10am.
- WHERE: 399 Esplanade, Hervey Bay.
- WHAT: If you've ever wanted to learn the Native American Flute, now is your chance with beginner workshops being hosted in Hervey Bay. It's a musical way to begin your Saturday.
- COST: $80 (inclusive of flute).
- TICKETS: www.tune2peace.com.
- CONTACT: Aaron on 0414203423.
Pier Park Community Markets
- WHEN: 7am-1pm.
- WHERE: Adjacent to Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.
- WHAT: Shop around for fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.
- MORE INFO: pierparkcommunitymarketsinc@gmail.com.
Wildlife Sanctuary visit
- WHEN: From 10am.
- WHERE: 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
- WHAT: Visit the Discovery Sphere to see Ray and the folks from the Wildlife Sanctuary with their dingoes and reptiles.
- COST: Free entry.
- MORE INFO: Contact 41974206.
Howard country markets
- WHEN: From 7am.
- WHERE: 56 Steeley St, Howard.
- WHAT: More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more. Rusty the coal train rides cost $2.
- MORE INFO: Call 41290996 or email info@howardcommunitycentre.org.au.
SUNDAY
Flickerfest
- WHEN: 2pm - Best of Australian Shorts, 5pm - Short Laughs Comedy
- WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough.
- WHAT: Australia's leading Academy Award accredited and BAFTA- recognised Short Film Festival is headed to the Brolga with the Best of Australian Shorts and Short Comedy Laughs program. See the incredible short films before they continue their journey around the world.
- COST: Adult $12, Concession $10, Child $10.
Sunday Riverside
- WHEN: 3pm-6pm.
- WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough.
- WHAT: Enjoy a lazy afternoon by the Mary with free live music on the River Stage. Food stalls are on site and free lawn games for children.
- COST: Free.
- CONTACT: 41226060.
Learn the didgeridoo
- WHEN: 10am-12.30pm
- WHERE: 36 Nobbs Rd Beelbi Creek.
- WHAT: Learn how to play a traditional Australian instrument at beginner's pace.
- TICKETS: www.tune2peace.com.
- COST: $70.
- CONTACT: Aaron on 0414203423.
Big gay brunch
- WHEN: 10.30am-12pm.
- WHERE: The Whale Marina, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.
- WHAT: Every first Sunday of the month, a social gathering of the LGBT+Q community and friends catch up to make new friends in a relaxed and friendly environment.
- MORE INFO: www.qmunity.info.