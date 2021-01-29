10 Fraser Coast jobs you can apply for right now

Looking for a new job or a change of career this year?

Whether it’s warehouse work, retail or working in the hospitality industry, here’s a selection of jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast.

Warehouse Co-ordinator

Rheinmetall-Nioa is looking for a warehouse co-ordinator for the company’s Maryborough munitions facility.

The company is seeking applicants who align with the company's way of working including safety, teamwork, integrity, innovation and excellence.

Applications close February 5, 2021.

More information available here.

Hospital Service Support Staff – Cleaning

Hervey Bay Surgical Hospital is looking for an experienced Cleaner with food handling skills.

The casual position is available for an energetic person with cleaning experience and food handling skills, for immediate start.

Applications close February 3.

More information available here.

Claims Advocate – RSL Queensland

RSL Queensland has a Hervey Bay based claims advocate position available.

The roles supports veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs claims process assisting veterans whether they need some advice to complete their application or more comprehensive support.

More information available here.

Trainee PC and Phone Technician and Adviser

King IT is looking for a Trainee Technician to work in the company’s Hervey Bay store.

The job involves repairing various PC and Mac computers, phones, tablets, consoles, and drones as well as interaction with clients.

More information available here.

Front Office Manager

Mantra Hervey Bay is looking for a Front Office Manager.

The successful applicant is expected to be a hands on leader with a passion for driving the hotel team to go the extra mile for guests with exceptional communication skills with the ability to effectively resolve situations.

More information available here.

Cafe Staff

Jamaica Blue Hervey Bay is looking for cafe staff to do cooking work, barista work and general customer service.

Successful applicants will be working in a fast paced environment with relevant experience in the hospitality industry.

More information available here.

Works Officer

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for a Works Officer with substantial experience in the building and construction industry.

This includes inspections, reporting, scoping of works and costings associated with maintenance and capital works on high profile public and commercial buildings.

The focus of the Works Officer is to co-ordinate and supervise the maintenance, operations and capital renewal and improvements for Council’s building and properties portfolio.

More information available here.

Wetside Co-ordinator

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for a co-ordinator for Wetside Park in Hervey Bay.

The role involves providing professional service to customers by ensuring the Wetside Park is accommodating to all patrons.

The ideal person will be the first point of contact for all inquiries regarding operations, safety and technical advice relating to Wetside Park.

More information is available here.

Pharmacy Assistant – Maryborough

Goodprice Pharmacy is looking for a pharmacy assistant.

The role involves providing service, complete sales in the scheduled medicines area, assist with prescriptions, provide non-therapeutic advice, work with the team to assist in the delivery of pharmacy services and manage expectations of customers.

Pharmacy experience is preferred as well as experience in customer service.

More information available here.

Detailer

Eagers Automotive is looking for a Detailer to join their team at Port City Autos.

The role involves cleaning, detailing vehicles and general yard duties.

Buffing experience and a manual transmission license are essential to the role.

More information available here.