10 Fraser Coast Winter events not to miss

June 17

Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft 2017 at Teebar Hall Rd.

Come along to a full rodeo with a campdraft, ute muster, amusement rides, live entertainment, competitions and displays.

Teebar Rodeo- Darren Jenkins from Gympie using his exceptional rope skills on a calf. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

June 23 to July 2

Mary Poppins Festival, Maryborough.

The Mary Poppins Festival is a 10-day program of storytelling for all ages through all art forms. From music concerts backstage and onstage at the Brolga Theatre to pop performances in the Bond Store Basement.

CLICK HERE for the full program of events.

June 24-25

Rotary's Living Expo

Rotary's living Expo returns to Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay. Proceeds go directly back to local rotary community projects. Over 120 stands and exhibitors including vintage car club displays, nurseries, pool and spa manufacturers and other lifestyle retailers.

July 2 to July 9

NAIDOC Week.

Join the week long celebrations of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures and communities and recognises the valuable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make to our country.

NAIDOC Week. John McCutcheon

July 15-16

Burrum Coalfest

Celebrate the past, while helping to shape the future of tourism in the area at the annual event.

August 3-6

Dunga Derby

The Dunga Derby is the annual fundraising event that sees up to 50 teams and over 200 people take part in a 4 day car rally.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Dunga Derby 2016 leaves Pialba Place - car 41 with Dan Mulheron at the wheel. Alistair Brightman

August 12

Blessing of the Fleet, Hervey Bay.

Celebrate the start of the whale watch season and a whole month of festivities in honour of the Humpback Whale.

Enjoy an evening of food and entertainment culminating in a fireworks spectacular.

August 13

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, Urangan Harbour.

Love seafood? Join in the annual festival managed by the men and women who catch it for you. Celebrate, relax and feast with the seafood industry in Fishermens Park Urangan.

Seafood festival - Hervey Bay Fisheries produce. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA050811seaf

August 19

Glenwood Annual Swap Meet, Glenwood.

Bring your goods for a car and bike focus swap meet and show, variety concert and stalls.

Whale Parade Concert, Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

The Whale Festival and concert is welcoming back motorised floats at this year's parade.