10 fun things on the Coast this weekend (23-24)
SATURDAY
- Torquay Markets
When: 7am to 1pm.
Where: Torquay beachside, opposite Mary Ryans.
What: Get your hands on a variety of high quality locals hand crafted goods and imported products.
More info: Call 0409269260.
- Friendly Gardens Workshop
When: 1.45pm to 4.30pm.
Where: Botanic Gardens, Urangan.
What: This workshop will teach you how to attract birds, butterflies, frogs and other critters to your garden.
Cost: $5.
Bookings: Call 0428624366 or email vanessa.egavins@gmail.com
- Bauple markets
When: 7am to noon.
Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple.
What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut.
More info: Call 49783584.
- Pier Park Markets
When: 7am to 1pm.
Where: Urangan Pier, Pier St.
What: Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more are available at these popular markets.
More info: Email pierparkcommunitymarketsinc@gmail.com.
- DonateLife service
When: From 2pm.
Where: Fraser Coast Anglican College Chapel, Sth Doolong Rd.
What: This service serves as a chance for organ recipients and families of people whose organs have been donated to come together and remember the people who make the gift of life possible.
More info: donatelife.gov.au.
- Guy McLean spectacular
When: 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
Where: Susan River Homestead, Noble Rd.
What: Make sure you catch Australia's very own world renowned horseman, Guy McLean, when he returns to Susan River for his spectacular performance.
Cost: $35 for adults, $20 for children and $100 for two adults and two children. Under 5's free of charge.
More info: Call 0476104419.
SUNDAY
- Koala markets
When: 6am to noon.
Where: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.
What: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams. Get your hands on the latest hand crafted and cooked goods.
More info: Call 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.
- Brooweena Markets
When: 8am to noon.
Where: Brooweena Historical Village and Museum, Smith Crescent, Brooweena.
What: Come along and check out local crafts, handmade jams and sauces, trash and treasure plus more.
More info: Call 0400993099 or email brooweenamkt@yahoo.com.
- Sunday in the park
When: 9am to 1.30pm.
Where: Queens Park Rotunda, Maryborough.
What: Enjoy a BBQ lunch followed by a performance by the Maryborough Excelsior City Band. MELSA Maryborough will have their miniature train rides.
More info: Visit melsamaryborough.org.
ALL WEEKEND
Rotary living expo
When: From 8am.
Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay.
What: This expo is a must for anyone planning to do some renovations around the house, landscaping, taking a holiday, buying a boat or caravan and more.
Cost: $5 entry.
More info: livingexpo.com.au.