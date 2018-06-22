Menu
Guy McLean Spectacular, Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay - A young filly is riden for the first time and displays signs of becoming the next rising star in the show.
10 fun things on the Coast this weekend (23-24)

Inge Hansen
by
22nd Jun 2018 4:53 PM

SATURDAY

  • Torquay Markets

When: 7am to 1pm.

Where: Torquay beachside, opposite Mary Ryans.

What: Get your hands on a variety of high quality locals hand crafted goods and imported products.

More info: Call 0409269260.

  • Friendly Gardens Workshop

When: 1.45pm to 4.30pm.

Where: Botanic Gardens, Urangan.

What: This workshop will teach you how to attract birds, butterflies, frogs and other critters to your garden.

Cost: $5.

Bookings: Call 0428624366 or email vanessa.egavins@gmail.com

  • Bauple markets

When: 7am to noon.

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple.

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut.

More info: Call 49783584.

  • Pier Park Markets

When: 7am to 1pm.

Where: Urangan Pier, Pier St.

What: Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more are available at these popular markets.

More info: Email pierparkcommunitymarketsinc@gmail.com.

  • DonateLife service

When: From 2pm.

Where: Fraser Coast Anglican College Chapel, Sth Doolong Rd.

What: This service serves as a chance for organ recipients and families of people whose organs have been donated to come together and remember the people who make the gift of life possible.

More info: donatelife.gov.au.

  • Guy McLean spectacular

When: 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead, Noble Rd.

What: Make sure you catch Australia's very own world renowned horseman, Guy McLean, when he returns to Susan River for his spectacular performance.

Cost: $35 for adults, $20 for children and $100 for two adults and two children. Under 5's free of charge.

More info: Call 0476104419.

HE'S BACK: Guy McLean will bring his Horsemanship Spectacular show to Susan River Homestead tonight.
SUNDAY

  • Koala markets

When: 6am to noon.

Where: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.

What: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams. Get your hands on the latest hand crafted and cooked goods.

More info: Call 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

  • Brooweena Markets

When: 8am to noon.

Where: Brooweena Historical Village and Museum, Smith Crescent, Brooweena.

What: Come along and check out local crafts, handmade jams and sauces, trash and treasure plus more.

More info: Call 0400993099 or email brooweenamkt@yahoo.com.

  • Sunday in the park

When: 9am to 1.30pm.

Where: Queens Park Rotunda, Maryborough.

What: Enjoy a BBQ lunch followed by a performance by the Maryborough Excelsior City Band. MELSA Maryborough will have their miniature train rides.

More info: Visit melsamaryborough.org.

Sunday in the Park, Queens Park, Maryborough - Chris Arnold.
ALL WEEKEND

Rotary living expo

When: From 8am.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay.

What: This expo is a must for anyone planning to do some renovations around the house, landscaping, taking a holiday, buying a boat or caravan and more.

Cost: $5 entry.

More info: livingexpo.com.au.

