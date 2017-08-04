26°
10 fun things to do on Fraser Coast first weekend of August

4th Aug 2017 11:27 AM
Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Inc are putting on a car show at Ned Kelly's Service Station on Gympie Rd, Tinana. (L) Brendan Heit, Nathan Cherry and Gary Austin are just three owners who will have their prized vehicles on show.
Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Inc are putting on a car show at Ned Kelly's Service Station on Gympie Rd, Tinana. (L) Brendan Heit, Nathan Cherry and Gary Austin are just three owners who will have their prized vehicles on show.

TODAY

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: 7am

Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

CAR SHOW IN TINANA

When: 2pm-6pm

Where: Ned's One Stop, Tinana (next to the big Ned Kelly).

What: Car enthusiasts who want to show off their prized possession can put their vehicles into a display held at Ned's One Stop in Tinana.

Maryborough Street Machines and Rods will be holding their display.

Club members will have their vehicles on display including old Kingswoods and Commodores.

Cost: Gold coin donation

Car show at Ned's 1 Stop Service Station at Tinana.
Car show at Ned's 1 Stop Service Station at Tinana. Alistair Brightman

EISTEDDFOD

When: From 8am.

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: Young performers will show off their talents in musical, dramatic, literary and vocal performances among many more (event on until August 11).

Cost: Adult $12; concession $8

SALVATION ARMY FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 9am-2pm

Where: Salvation Army, 11 Robertson St, Urangan.

What: The Salvation Army will host a Community Fun Day for the Fraser Coast community. There will be free rides, face painting, market stalls, food stalls and more.

Cost: Free

HOWARD MARKET

When: 7am-noon

Where: In and around the Burrum District Community Centre.

What: A friendly country market with more than 100 stalls.

Cost: Free

TOMORROW

TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC

When: 9am-1pm

Where: City Park, next to Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere on Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.

What: A family fun day hosted by Condy Park Kindergarten. There will be raffles, face painting, jumping castles, rides, stalls, a petting zoo, and entertainment. Local Authors Kris Sheather and Ron Koot will be there.

Cost: Free

ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS

When: 9am departure

Where: Berth five at Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours 'The Milbi' each Sunday.

Returns at 1pm.

Cost: Adults cost $35 and children $25. Phone Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours on 41256888 for more information.

DUNGA DERBY HOME COMING

When: Noon

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

What: All the spills and thrills of the 1500km Dunga Derby will be revealed when the teams arrive home on Sunday and travel from the Urangan end of the Esplanade down to Seafront Oval for a special home coming event.

From noon there will be entertainment, jumping castles, face painting for the kids and a Rotary barbecue.

The Dunga cars are expected to arrive at the oval about 12.30pm to have lunch and mingle with the crowd. Some final formalities on stage will conclude the event at about 2pm.

Cost: Free

HERVEY BAY RAMBLERS

When: 9am

Where: Esplanade park lands, opposite Margaret St, Urangan.

What: If you are 50 or over and like to ramble physically rather than verbally, you are invited to meet the Hervey Bay Ramblers for an hour of social walking followed by a bring-your-own morning tea.

Phone Merle on 41242796 or Bunty on 41287450 for info.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND

UNDER MILK WOOD OPENING WEEKEND

When: Today 7.30pm, tomorrow 2pm.

Where: Z-Pac Theatre on Zephyr St, Hervey Bay.

What: Opening weekend of the theatre company's latest production, Under Milk Wood featuring local talent. Book online at bit.ly/2vnfYw2.

Cost: $15-25

Fraser Coast Chronicle

