10 fun things to do on Fraser Coast first weekend of August

TODAY
HERVEY BAY PARK RUN
When: 7am
Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.
What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.
Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
CAR SHOW IN TINANA
When: 2pm-6pm
Where: Ned's One Stop, Tinana (next to the big Ned Kelly).
What: Car enthusiasts who want to show off their prized possession can put their vehicles into a display held at Ned's One Stop in Tinana.
Maryborough Street Machines and Rods will be holding their display.
Club members will have their vehicles on display including old Kingswoods and Commodores.
Cost: Gold coin donation
EISTEDDFOD
When: From 8am.
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Young performers will show off their talents in musical, dramatic, literary and vocal performances among many more (event on until August 11).
Cost: Adult $12; concession $8
SALVATION ARMY FAMILY FUN DAY
When: 9am-2pm
Where: Salvation Army, 11 Robertson St, Urangan.
What: The Salvation Army will host a Community Fun Day for the Fraser Coast community. There will be free rides, face painting, market stalls, food stalls and more.
Cost: Free
HOWARD MARKET
When: 7am-noon
Where: In and around the Burrum District Community Centre.
What: A friendly country market with more than 100 stalls.
Cost: Free
TOMORROW
TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC
When: 9am-1pm
Where: City Park, next to Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere on Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.
What: A family fun day hosted by Condy Park Kindergarten. There will be raffles, face painting, jumping castles, rides, stalls, a petting zoo, and entertainment. Local Authors Kris Sheather and Ron Koot will be there.
Cost: Free
ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS
When: 9am departure
Where: Berth five at Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours 'The Milbi' each Sunday.
Returns at 1pm.
Cost: Adults cost $35 and children $25. Phone Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours on 41256888 for more information.
DUNGA DERBY HOME COMING
When: Noon
Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba
What: All the spills and thrills of the 1500km Dunga Derby will be revealed when the teams arrive home on Sunday and travel from the Urangan end of the Esplanade down to Seafront Oval for a special home coming event.
From noon there will be entertainment, jumping castles, face painting for the kids and a Rotary barbecue.
The Dunga cars are expected to arrive at the oval about 12.30pm to have lunch and mingle with the crowd. Some final formalities on stage will conclude the event at about 2pm.
Cost: Free
HERVEY BAY RAMBLERS
When: 9am
Where: Esplanade park lands, opposite Margaret St, Urangan.
What: If you are 50 or over and like to ramble physically rather than verbally, you are invited to meet the Hervey Bay Ramblers for an hour of social walking followed by a bring-your-own morning tea.
Phone Merle on 41242796 or Bunty on 41287450 for info.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
UNDER MILK WOOD OPENING WEEKEND
When: Today 7.30pm, tomorrow 2pm.
Where: Z-Pac Theatre on Zephyr St, Hervey Bay.
What: Opening weekend of the theatre company's latest production, Under Milk Wood featuring local talent. Book online at bit.ly/2vnfYw2.
Cost: $15-25