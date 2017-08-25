10 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ON SUNDAY: Open day at the Victory Village at Riverbend, just west of Tiaro.

SATURDAY

PIER PARK MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free entry

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: From 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.

Please register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

BAUPLE MARKETS

When: 7am-noon

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd

What: Bauple Markets will include a big brekkie, hot and cold drinks along with lots of stalls including fresh fruit and veg, plants, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free entry

CITY HALL CONCERT

When: From 2pm

Where: Maryborough City Hall, Kent St

What: A concert featuring Maryborough Brass, Maryborough RSL Pipe Band, Maryborough Scottish Country Dancers, Maryborough Youth and Show Choirs with guests Hervey Bay City Musicians Wind Ensemble. For more information call Julie Arthur 0417786169.

Cost: Tickets from Anne's Irresistible Lingerie in Kent St, and includes a home cooked afternoon tea. Tickets are adults $20, family, $50 child, $8 concession $15.

UGLY SPORTIES MARKET

When: 7-11am

Where: Maryborough Sports Club, corner Saltwater Cr Rd and Sydney St

What: U.G.L.Y. Sporties Markets with stall sites $5. Funds raised will go to the Leukaemia Foundation's U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year fundraiser. Stallholders are needed. For information or to book a stall, phone Donna Clish on 0412299569 or 41231499.

Cost: free entry, donations welcomed.

SUNDAY

KOALA MARKET

When: 6am-noon

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan

What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free

OPEN BOWLS DAY

When: From 10.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Denman Camp Rd, Scarness

What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go.

There are no experience or age restrictions. There's lots of fun to be had.

Cost: $8

GOLF DAY

When: Teams to assemble at 11am, start at 11.30am

Where: Maryborough Golf Club, Queen St

What: The Zonta Club of Maryborough will host its Zonta Says No Golf Day to raise awareness of the Zonta International campaign to end violence against women. Register at the Maryborough Golf Club Pro Shop by calling 4121 3765.

Cost: Maryborough Golf Club members $16, and $21 for non-members

MEDIEVAL OPEN DAY

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Lot 1, Riverbend Dr (off Glenbar Rd) Tiaro

What: Victory Castle at Riverbend with hosts Lord Terence and Lady Blake will hold its next instalment of Medieval Merriment 'The English Soldiers are Coming' featuring Hervey Bay's Medieval Reenactment Group. There will be artisan and craft markets, photo opportunities and games.

Cost: $5 adults, $2 child. Bring your gold coins, no eftpos

JUMBLE SALE

When: Sunday, August 27, doors open 7am

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: RDT Angels' jumble sale with proceeds going toward helping the community. Call 0433633899 for more information.

Cost: Free entry, but donations are appreciated