Black Heart Bart is ready to take on the young upstarts.
Horses

10 G1 winners: All-Star Mile lives up to name

by Leo Schlink
3rd Mar 2020 8:06 AM
THE $5 million All-Star Mile will feature 10 individual Group 1 winners after Black Heart Bart, Streets Of Avalon and Fierce Impact were awarded wildcards into the world's richest 1600m race.

The trio was joined as wildcard inclusions by Saturday's Group 2 Blamey Stakes winner Fifty Stars and Australian Guineas runner-up Superstorm.

The 15-horse field the March 14 contest at Caulfield is comprised of 10 runners voted in by public ballot and five wildcards chosen by the All-Star Mile selection panel.

Three-year-old champion Alligator Blood, Catalyst, Dalasan and Superstorm are the youngest runners in the race, while Lindsey Smith's remarkable nine-year-old Black Heart Bart is the oldest.

David Hayes has decided to run Fifty Stars in Saturday's Australian Cup in search of Group 1 status and hopes the import can recover to contest the All-Star Mile a week later - his third run, potentially, in three weeks.

Alligator Blood topped the public voting with more than 18,000 votes - almost 7000 more than Kiwi star Melody Belle.

If any of the 15 runners are unable to contest the race, Racing Victoria will promote an emergency.

The current field is:

Alligator Blood, Melody Belle, Kolding, Star Missile, Dalasan, Catalyst, Mr Quickie, Aristia, Heart Of Puissance, Super Seth

Wildcards

Streets Of Avalon (Futurity winner), Fifty Stars (Blamey Stakes winner), Superstorm, Fierce Impact, Black Heart Bart

FormGuide

