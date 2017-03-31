10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier markets operate every Saturday, with plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and entertainment on through the day.
Cost: Free
School Holiday Fun
When: 9am-6pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Dinosaurs, fairies and kittens are taking over the Seafront Oval. Magical Park places augmented reality worlds into ordinary parks to encourage children to get outside, be active and enjoy the park.
Coast: Free entry
Bargain Book Sale
When: 8am-3pm
Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre
What: Thousands of preloved library stock and donations are available for avid booklovers to purchase at an incredibly low cost.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: Parkrun held every Saturday from 7am - it's you against the clock in the 5km run. Be sure to register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.
Cost: Free
Karaoke at Kondari
When: 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Karaoke from 7.30pm - feel free to have a try, even if you don't sing. Kids are welcome until 10pm.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Country, Rock & Blues Concert
When: 1pm-9pm
Where: Z-PAC theatre, Zeyphr St
What: Enjoy a great afternoon of live music with a special guest each show. Licensed bar and hot snacks also available.
Cost: Free
Motocross Race Day
When: Racing from 9am.
Where: Hervey Bay Motocross Club
What: Race Day 2 for the club - an exciting day filled with plenty of activities for the family, and the chance to see the region's best racers out on the track.
Cost: Free
Sunday Riverside
When: 3-6pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music from Dust and Kelly Cork. There'll be wood-fired pizzas, coffee and drinks service.
Cost: Free
Sunday in the Park
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Scarness Park
What: The day will include live entertainment, market stalls, sausage sizzle, free Music and entertainment from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket along for a relaxing afternoon.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Workshops
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10-11am
Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay
What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop. The workshops are hosted by the Bunnings workshop fairies.
Cost: Free, but booking essential. Go to the Bunnings Hervey Bay website to book.