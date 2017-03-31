10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier markets operate every Saturday, with plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and entertainment on through the day.

Cost: Free

Clair Morton

School Holiday Fun

When: 9am-6pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Dinosaurs, fairies and kittens are taking over the Seafront Oval. Magical Park places augmented reality worlds into ordinary parks to encourage children to get outside, be active and enjoy the park.

Coast: Free entry

Bargain Book Sale

When: 8am-3pm

Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre

What: Thousands of preloved library stock and donations are available for avid booklovers to purchase at an incredibly low cost.

Cost: Free

Robyne Cuerel

Hervey Bay Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: Parkrun held every Saturday from 7am - it's you against the clock in the 5km run. Be sure to register before your first run at parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.

Cost: Free

Karaoke at Kondari

When: 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Karaoke from 7.30pm - feel free to have a try, even if you don't sing. Kids are welcome until 10pm.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Country, Rock & Blues Concert

When: 1pm-9pm

Where: Z-PAC theatre, Zeyphr St

What: Enjoy a great afternoon of live music with a special guest each show. Licensed bar and hot snacks also available.

Cost: Free

Alan McIntosh

Motocross Race Day

When: Racing from 9am.

Where: Hervey Bay Motocross Club

What: Race Day 2 for the club - an exciting day filled with plenty of activities for the family, and the chance to see the region's best racers out on the track.

Cost: Free

Valerie Horton

Sunday Riverside

When: 3-6pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music from Dust and Kelly Cork. There'll be wood-fired pizzas, coffee and drinks service.

Cost: Free

Sunday in the Park

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Scarness Park

What: The day will include live entertainment, market stalls, sausage sizzle, free Music and entertainment from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket along for a relaxing afternoon.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Workshops

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10-11am

Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay

What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop. The workshops are hosted by the Bunnings workshop fairies.

Cost: Free, but booking essential. Go to the Bunnings Hervey Bay website to book.