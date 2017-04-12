10 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

Casual sales person:

Where: Strand Bags in Station Square, Maryborough

What: Strand Bags is looking for a casual sales assistant to work three hours a week, depending on the success of the employee this role could lead to more hours.

Previous experience in retail sales is necessary as the employer has stated the successful applicant will need to be able to meet sales KPI's straight away.

Apply: Apply online at jobsearch.gov.au or click here.

Sales team member:

Where: Fantastic Furniture, Hervey Bay

What: As well as selling the Fantastic Furniture product range you will play an important part in setting the showroom up for a great day of trade.

This will include merchandising, movement of product, building product and general housekeeping so an eye for a detail and some creative flair will be beneficial.

Apply: Apply online at befantastic.com.au/jobs.

Customer service officer:

Where: Ezibuilt Steel Homes and Sheds, Hervey Bay

What: an opportunity has arisen for a passionate and pro-active CSO person.

You will work closely with other CSO's in a team environment that is exciting and fun whilst delivering results.

To be successful for this role you will need to be highly organised, motivated, possess excellent communication skills and hold a current driver's licence.

Full onsite training is provided.

Apply: Apply online at au.indeed.com or click here.

Assistant manager:

Where: Rockmans in Station Square, Maryborough

What: As a Rockmans Assistant Store Manager, you will be the driving force behind sales, customer service, staff development and stock management.

You will be a leader, mentor, brand ambassador and above all the face of Rockmans in your community.

Every day presents a new challenge and our enthusiastic team hits each one head on... relaxed yet hard working, open and honest with a positive attitude to overcome any obstacles.

Apply: Apply online at au.indeed.com or click here.

Customer assistant:

Where: Dusk, Hervey Bay

What: As a dusk Customer Assistant, your role is to consistently deliver Customer service excellence, achieve results, be a Team player and maintain store visual standards.

Apply: dusk.worldmanager.com/careers or click here.

Baristas, cooks and front counter staff:

Where: Sexie Coffee, Maryborough West

What: For the right candidates there are full-time hours at casual rates, a great crew to work with - who are proud to be part of Sexie Coffie and an environment that gives you room to grow with-in the business.

Apply: Please apply in person at 23532 Bruce Hwy, Maryborough

Merchandiser:

Where: Powerforce, Hervey Bay

What: Powerforce is one of Australia's largest field marketing and sales solution agencies.

The casual jobs in Hervey Bay include building Point of Sale (POS), merchandising, display builds, stock management and planogram implementation.

Apply: Apply online at www.seek.com.au or click here.

Truck driver:

Where: The Salvation Army, Maryborough

What: In the role of Truck Driver, you will provide an effective pickup and delivery service in accordance with the principles and policies of the Warana Family Store and foster and maintain a high level of customer service with the purpose of enhancing services and supporting the achievement of TSA mission.

Apply: Apply online at www.seek.com.au or click here.

Records Assistant:

Where: Fraser Coast Regional Council, Hervey Bay

What: This position, as a member of a team, is responsible for providing confidential and professional document management services to Council in an accurate and efficient manner.

The role includes, but is not limited to, processing mail, scanning, physical and electronic filing and record/file searches and retrievals.

Apply: visit wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Sales team member:

Where: Con Souvlis Betta Home Living, Hervey Bay

What: An exciting opportunity has become available for a casual sales team member.

A minimum of two years furniture and bedding sales experience is required.

Some lifting is required.

Apply: send your application to admin@consouvlis.com, applications close April 14.