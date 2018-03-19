10 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

1. Administration and Marketing Manager

The Hervey Bay Community Bank Branch is looking for a highly organised individual who will take ownership of the administrative functions of our board with a focus on support the Marketing and Community Engagement committee.

This position will require someone with prior experience in an administrative role and is confident to perform these tasks autonomously.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

2. Weddings and Events Coordinator

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is looking for an experienced wedding and events coordinator to join our industry renowned weddings and events team on Fraser Island.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

3. Receptionist

Based in Hervey Bay, Ulton has a permanent full-time receptionist role up for grabs.

In this role you will provide exceptional service and administrative support to the team.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

4. Fraser Island Tour Guide

If you're a fun, energetic and passionate tour guide, Kingfisher Bay Resort Group wants you to spend the day guiding like-minded guests around Queensland's beautiful Fraser Island.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

5. Full time Physiotherapist

Physikal Health Services is looking for a physiotherapist for a full time position.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

6. Employment Consultant - Maryborough

Based in Maryborough Community Solutions are currently seeking an experienced and enthusiastic new team member to join our Jobactive Business Stream.

It is preferable that the successful applicant has prior experience working in a case management environment and within a compliance framework.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

7. Student Engagement Officer

The University of the Sunshine Coast has a position available at the Fraser Coast campus.

The key responsibilities of this role include the provision of accurate and timely advice on student assistance initiatives, maintenance of information resources including learning materials and electronic student records, and the coordination of the tuition program which includes the recruitment and induction of mentors.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

8. Construction Trainer & Assessor

Axiom College - Hervey Bay campus is looking for a qualified and experienced construction trainer and assessor.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

9. Pilot

The Royal Australian Air Force is looking for an experienced pilot.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE

10. Family support worker

Anglicare SQ has a part time position for a support worker in Maryborough.

For more information or to apply for the role CLICK HERE