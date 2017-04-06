27°
10 jobs available right now on the Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
| 6th Apr 2017 2:07 PM
Jobs available on the Fraser Coast.
Jobs available on the Fraser Coast. filipefrazao

LOOKING for a job? Positions across the Fraser Coast are still available, with companies in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough looking for applicants on their teams.

Here are ten positions available now:

Sales Team Member

Con Souvlis Betta Home Living is looking for a casual worker to join their sales team at their Torquay business. The sales team work on a seven day roster (planned four weeks in advance) with plenty of time to plan days off and enjoy a great work and life balance. A minimum of two years furniture and bedding sales experience is required.

Applications close Friday, April 14. Resumes should be forwarded to the administration manager at admin@consouvlis.com.

APPLY HERE.

Casual Bartender

Coast is looking for a casual bartender to join their team on the Esplanade. Applicants should have at least two years experience as a bar tender, have Australian work rights and be available on weekends.

APPLY HERE

Personal Care Attendant

TriCare's Point Vernon aged care residence is looking for an experienced casual personal care attendant to help look after its residents. Reporting to the team leader and registered nurse, the role will be to provide exemplary care to the residents and display reliability and flexibility with working shifts to fill in for employees on leave.

Resumes and cover letters should be submitted to Lisa Boase, facility manager. Applications close Monday, April 10.

APPLY HERE.

Store Manager

A busy Maryborough supermarket cafe is looking for a full-time store manager to join their team. Applicants must be available to work weekends and be available for split shifts. Previous retail experience is preferred.

CVs should be addressed to agplunittrust@gmail.com.

APPLY HERE.

Kent St Bakery

The Kent St bakery is looking for applicants to join their team in Maryborough. Applicants should be anybody who is ready to smile, service customers and keep the bakery clean.

Contact the bakery on 4123 2777 for more information.

Director/Teacher

Carramar C+K Kindergarten is seeking a vibrant, enthusiastic educator to lead their children through the pre-prep year.

APPLY HERE.

Registered Nurse

The Hervey Bay Medical Centre is looking for a nurse with general practice experience to join the clinical team. Contact admin@tmchb.com.au or contact 0417 657 394.

APPLY HERE.

Casual Trainer and Mentor

Health Industry Training is seeking a trainer to help deliver face-to-face training for Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care practice. Applicants must have clinical skills and current registration to practice as an Aboriginal Health Practitioner or enrolled nurse.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

Forward your resume to lrevell@healthindustrytraining.org.

APPLY HERE.

Assistant Manager

Noni B Group is looking for an assistant manager to join their Rockmans Station Square store, to be the driving force behind sales, customer service, staff development and stock management. The group is looking for a motivated individual with business management and communication skills. This is a full-time position.

Two years fashion retail experience or one year assistant management/2IC experience is required.

APPLY HERE.

Casual Customer Assistant

Dusk is looking for a casual customer assistant to help deliver candle and homewares in its Hervey Bay store. The role requires someone who will deliver customer service excellence, achieve results and be a team player.

APPLY HERE.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcjobs fraser coast hervey bay maryborough

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!