10 JOBS: Employment opportunities on the Fraser Coast now

An experienced carpenter is one of 10 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now.
Amy Formosa
by

ARE you looking for work or wanting a change of career?

We've put together a list of ten jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now. 

1. Aged Care Registered Nurses 

If you're passionate about aged care RNS Nursing has an opening for RN's to join the team for rewarding work in the Hervey Bay area.

Click here to find out more.

2. Oral Health Therapist/Hygienist

Mary River Dental part of Bupa Dental Corporation has a permanent part time or full time opportunity with an immediate start available in Maryborough. 

A minimum of 1 - 2 years experience is preferred.

Click here to find out more.

3. Receptionist

Wide Bay Podiatry is wanting to welcome into their team  a confident and competent receptionist. 

Click here to find out more.

4.Finance Manager

IPA is looking for a part time finance manager. 

The company is ideally looking for an experienced and local CPA registered accountant to drive the financials of this expanding national health provider. 

Click here to find out more.

5. Promotions Casual

Southern Cross Austereo is looking for talented people just like you to join its Hit and Triple M  Street Teams in Fraser Coast on a casual basis.

Click here to find out more.

6. Weekend sport camera operator

Seven Television is seeking an ENG camera operator for seven local news in Hervey Bay.

Click here to find out more.

7. Physiotherapist - Hervey Bay

Encara is looking for a motivated physiotherapist to join the team who enjoys working with the elderly.

Click here to find out more. 

8. Ward Receptionist - Casual

St Stephen's Hospital is on the hunt for a casual ward receptionist. 

These right person for the role will be responsible for providing high quality customer service through general reception, and the provision of clerical and administrative duties, processing accurate and efficient information in a timely manner. 

Click here to find out more.

9. Carpenter

Rejuvenate Construction Solutions is looking for an experienced carpenter who can work as part of a team on upcoming projects in the Wide Bay area.

Click here to find out more.

10. Session Leader

Australian Red Cross Blood Service has a leadership position for a service focused nurse in Hervey Bay.

Click here to find out more. 

Topics:  employment fcjobs fraser coast jobs seek

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Local Partners