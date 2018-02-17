10 JOBS: Employment opportunities on the Fraser Coast now

ARE you looking for work or wanting a change of career?
We've put together a list of ten jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now.
1. Aged Care Registered Nurses
If you're passionate about aged care RNS Nursing has an opening for RN's to join the team for rewarding work in the Hervey Bay area.
2. Oral Health Therapist/Hygienist
Mary River Dental part of Bupa Dental Corporation has a permanent part time or full time opportunity with an immediate start available in Maryborough.
A minimum of 1 - 2 years experience is preferred.
3. Receptionist
Wide Bay Podiatry is wanting to welcome into their team a confident and competent receptionist.
4.Finance Manager
IPA is looking for a part time finance manager.
The company is ideally looking for an experienced and local CPA registered accountant to drive the financials of this expanding national health provider.
5. Promotions Casual
Southern Cross Austereo is looking for talented people just like you to join its Hit and Triple M Street Teams in Fraser Coast on a casual basis.
6. Weekend sport camera operator
Seven Television is seeking an ENG camera operator for seven local news in Hervey Bay.
7. Physiotherapist - Hervey Bay
Encara is looking for a motivated physiotherapist to join the team who enjoys working with the elderly.
8. Ward Receptionist - Casual
St Stephen's Hospital is on the hunt for a casual ward receptionist.
These right person for the role will be responsible for providing high quality customer service through general reception, and the provision of clerical and administrative duties, processing accurate and efficient information in a timely manner.
9. Carpenter
Rejuvenate Construction Solutions is looking for an experienced carpenter who can work as part of a team on upcoming projects in the Wide Bay area.
10. Session Leader
Australian Red Cross Blood Service has a leadership position for a service focused nurse in Hervey Bay.